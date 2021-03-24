Gov. Noem signs 'stand your ground' bill

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday that she signed seven bills aimed at protecting South Dakotan’s freedoms into law, including House Bill 1212, also known as the “stand your ground” bill that expands the rights of South Dakotans to use deadly force.

The bill states that a person is justified in using deadly force if that person has a reasonable belief that such force is necessary to prevent bodily harm, imminent death, or the imminent commission of a forcible felony, and as long as the person using deadly force is not doing anything illegal and is in a place where they have a right to be. The person using force does not have a duty to retreat before using that force.

The bill does not apply to people who also have a right to be on the same property as the person using force, to those in custody or guardianship of the person using force, or if the person is a law enforcement officer.

The bill initially died in the Senate Judiciary committee, but was smoked out on the Senate floor by Senate prime sponsor John Wiik, R-Big Stone City. Wiik said the bill eliminates other use of force statutes for clarity’s sake and introduces the concept of “reasonable force.”

