Gov. Noem 'still examining' women's sports bill; protesters gather outside governor's mansion

PIERRE | Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday she is still evaluating House Bill 1217 that bars transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports even though she tweeted Monday she was “excited” to sign the bill.
“We are still examining the bill, getting ready to make decisions on it like we do with every other bill, and we’ll continue to move forward,” Noem said during a press conference at the State Capitol.
She said she does not have any plans to meet with transgender people to discuss their thoughts on the bill, but the executive branch is “certainly open to listening to everybody.”
After the press conference, there was a protest for transgender rights held outside the governor’s mansion. Noem said during the press conference that she did not plan on engaging with the protesters.
Protesters said they came out to let the governor and legislature know that trans people belong in South Dakota, that trans South Dakotans matter, and to put pressure on Noem to veto HB 1217.
“As a member of the trans community and a proud South Dakotan, it is vital that my government understands that I belong here and I’m a part of the fabric of South Dakota,” Louise Snodgrass said. “I hope that Governor Noem reads the letters that we’re constantly sending her and decides to veto the bill. I’m tired of seeing my friends and neighbors being targeted for political favor. No matter if you’re the governor or a state lawmaker, it’s absolutely horrendous and there are people at the other end of those hate bills.”
Seymour Otterman said they came out to Pierre because they are “sick and tired” of transphobic bills in the legislature.
“Trans people were here before white people were here. I think this is how humanity always has been,” Otterman said. “When you exclude trans people from society that is a loss for everyone. That hurts everyone, because trans people are diverse and amazing and skilled, beautiful people and we have so much to give to other people. Excluding us from society hurts society. It hurts us and it hurts society.”
Kaesin Owens, a Pierre native, said the protest was the third he had been to in Pierre in the last two months for trans rights. He said he was upset by Noem’s response to HB 1217.
“[Noem’s] saying it’s to protect women when it’s really not. It’s just discriminating against people,” Owens said.
Noem and some legislative leaders did not agree that the bill is about restricting transgender people’s rights.
“House Bill 1217 is about women’s sports and protecting women’s sports. It will ensure that girls participate in girls’ sports and going forward that that fairness is there that was promised by Title IX,” Noem said. “This bill isn’t about transgender, it’s about girls’ fairness in girls’ sports. So girls will be able to play in girls’ sports. If a girl chooses to want to play in a boys’ sport, that is still going to be allowed, there isn’t a definition here in regards to transgender individuals at all, it is about the fairness of Title IX and how it impacts girls’ sports.”
Despite the statement in section one of HB 1217 that the law will only affect women’s sports, the second section elaborates that all student athletes will be required to fill out a form confirming their “biological sex as ascertained at or before birth in accordance with the student's genetics and reproductive biology.”
Senate leaders disagreed on the impact the bill might have on South Dakota’s economy.
“Personally, I don’t believe that there will be any real serious consequences to this. I believe that we’re going to be able to move forward and for the state of SD I don’t see any issues as far as a national standpoint… we’ll see what happens,” Senate Majority Leader Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, said.
On Wednesday, a letter signed by nearly 550 college athletes from around the country, including a student from the University of South Dakota, to the NCAA asked the organization to pull championship games that are slated to be held in states where transphobic sports laws are under consideration.
Senate Minority Whip Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, said he was worried about how the bill would affect Sioux Falls’ ability to host athletic tournaments and retain businesses. He cited the letter to the NCAA as a potential sign of consequences to come.
“I’m hoping that this doesn’t adversely affect us in terms of losing sports. Sioux Falls has invested a lot in being able to host tournaments… so it will adversely affect Sioux Falls. I’m deeply worried about the business implications of this, [and] I’m just worried about our perception, because I think generally South Dakotans are welcoming people,” Nesiba said.