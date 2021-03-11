Gov. Noem 'still examining' women's sports bill; protesters gather outside governor's mansion

Seymour Otterman said they came out to Pierre because they are “sick and tired” of transphobic bills in the legislature.

“Trans people were here before white people were here. I think this is how humanity always has been,” Otterman said. “When you exclude trans people from society that is a loss for everyone. That hurts everyone, because trans people are diverse and amazing and skilled, beautiful people and we have so much to give to other people. Excluding us from society hurts society. It hurts us and it hurts society.”

Kaesin Owens, a Pierre native, said the protest was the third he had been to in Pierre in the last two months for trans rights. He said he was upset by Noem’s response to HB 1217.

“[Noem’s] saying it’s to protect women when it’s really not. It’s just discriminating against people,” Owens said.

Noem and some legislative leaders did not agree that the bill is about restricting transgender people’s rights.