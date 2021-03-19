Gov. Noem wants lawmakers to make changes to trans sports legislation

Gov. Kristi Noem has declined to sign House Bill 1217, which would restrict transgender girls from competing in female sports. Instead, she wants lawmakers to make changes to the bill and then vote on it on veto day, which is March 29.
In a letter to lawmakers released Friday, Noem suggested four main revisions to address potential unintended consequences.
As Gov. Kristi Noem gears up to sign House Bill 1217 into law, which prohibits transgender s…
Legislators now have two options: put those changes into the bill or reject them. If they choose the first option, the legislation passes with a simple majority vote and becomes law without the governor's signature. If either chamber rejects her suggested changes, it will require a two-thirds majority by both chambers for the bill to become law.
“I believe that boys should play boys’ sports and girls should play girls’ sports,” Noem wrote in the letter sent Friday. “That is why House Bill 1217 properly provides that females should have opportunities to play youth sports on teams comprised of females and against teams of females. Unfortunately as I have studied this legislation and conferred with legal experts over the past several days, I have become concerned that this bill’s vague and overly broad language could have significant unintended consequences.”
The day the Senate passed HB 1217, Noem tweeted that she was “excited” to sign the bill but has since backtracked.
PIERRE | Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday she is still evaluating House Bill 1217 that bars tr…
One of the biggest changes to the bill concerns its impact on college athletics.
Noem’s revisions would strike the provisions pertaining to college sports and would only pertain to elementary and secondary school athletics. The NCAA has an inclusion policy that would be at odds with the original bill and could potentially lead to lost athletic and financial opportunities for the state and universities that compete in the NCAA.
“In South Dakota, we are proud of our universities’ athletic programs, and in particular the great strides we have taken to gain national exposure and increase opportunities for our next generation over the past two decades,” Noem wrote. “South Dakota has shown that our student athletes can compete with anyone in the country, but competing on the national stage means compliance with the national governing bodies that oversee collegiate athletics. While I certainly do not always agree with the actions these sanctioning bodies take, I understand that collegiate athletics requires such a system — a fifty-state patchwork is not workable.”
Noem’s revisions also correct “vague language” regarding liability and performance-enhancing drugs. She said Section 2 creates an “unworkable administrative burden” on schools to verify student athletes’ biological sex and to ensure they are not using performance enhancing drugs, so Noem’s edits state a student athlete needs to compete on a team in accordance with their birth certificate rather than have students fill out a statement affirming their reproductive biology matches the sports team they want to join. The revisions strike Sections 2 and 4 completely, which require the annual statement and allow for a cause of action for a student to seek damages or legal relief against the violating entity, respectively.
Ultimately, Noem said she supports HB 1217’s passage and hopes legislators concur. She said the changes show empathy for youths “struggling with what they understand to be their gender identity.”
“But showing empathy does not mean a biologically-female-at birth woman should face an unbalanced playing field that effectively undermines the advances made by women and for women since the implementation of Title IX in 1972. The Supreme Court of the United States has recognized that the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment allows for the law to treat women and men differently, and in this instance that equal protection afforded women absolutely should apply on our state’s elementary and high school playing fields,” Noem wrote in her letter to legislators.
The conservative organization American Principles Project's President Terry Schilling released a statement Friday afternoon condemning Noem's decision, saying he was "extremely disappointed" to see Noem break her word on the legislation.
“Gov. Noem’s veto would scrap the vast majority of the bill text and would strip protections for female athletes in collegiate sports in the state. Additionally, it would eliminate all reasonable enforcement mechanisms, neutering the legislation so much as to render it meaningless. All the while, Noem continues to claim dubiously that she still supports the bill, hoping South Dakotans will ignore the fact she was responsible for killing it," Schilling said in the statement.
“By standing with Joe Biden and the radical left against protecting women’s sports, Noem has irreparably damaged her standing with both her own constituents as well as Americans nationally who have been looking to her for bold leadership. This betrayal will have political consequences," Schilling said.
The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota was also disappointed in Noem's decision but relieved she did not sign the bill.
House Bill 1217 was never about protecting fairness in women’s sports. It was about discrimination and the erasure of trans girls, pure and simple,” Jett Jonelis, ACLU of South Dakota's advocacy manager, said in a statement Friday afternoon. “Gov. Noem’s decision not to issue a full veto of this anti-transgender bill into law is disappointing. We are relieved, however, that the organizing by trans youth and pressure from business leaders, educators and parents has given us the chance to fight to block this bill from passing. Codifying discrimination like this does nothing but hurt some of the most vulnerable people in our state. South Dakota should be better than this. The South Dakota legislature should take this moment to altogether abandon this bill that will hurt trans youth, all girls and women who want to play school sports, and South Dakota’s economy.”