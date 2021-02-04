Gov. Noem welcomes transgender people to state but won't comment on bills they oppose

But the Republican governor declined to discuss her views on the bills, saying she would weigh them if the Legislature passes them.

Meanwhile, Republicans are divided on the legislation. The birth certificate proposal passed by eight votes in the House last week. The vote was carried by Republicans who argued that a birth certificate is an objective record of someone’s sex at birth and should not be changed. The bill is now being evaluated in the Senate, where it is expected to receive greater scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the proposal regarding school sports leagues has yet to receive a committee hearing — the first hurdle in the Legislature.

The state's high school athletics association currently allows transgender athletes to get an exemption to compete as the gender that is different from that on their birth certificate, though no transgender girls are currently competing in girls leagues.

The debate over transgender athletes has played out in statehouses across the country, with Idaho last year becoming the first to pass a ban. The Department of Education under former President Donald Trump ruled that allowing transgender girls to compete as girls in high school sports violates the civil rights of girls who are not transgender under Title IX, the federal law that guarantees equal opportunities in education.