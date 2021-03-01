Gov. Noem's Down syndrome bill moves to Senate

PIERRE | Gov. Kristi Noem’s bill prohibiting abortions after a Down syndrome diagnosis earned the endorsement of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee on Monday morning.

HB1110 seeks a Class 6 felony for a physician who provides an abortion of a fetus due to a Down syndrome diagnosis. If the doctor does not comply with the law, the woman or her family may sue for damages and attorney’s fees. The act does not apply in cases where an abortion is needed to protect the life of the mother.

A screening that reveals the possibility of Down syndrome for a fetus is often a “precursor” for abortion, according to Mark Miller, legal counsel to Noem.

“This is a chilling slide to eugenics,” Miller said. “We are better than that. We should be appalled by this.”

Sue Liebel, representing the Susan B. Anthony List, said Iceland and some European countries are using abortion to eliminate Down syndrome in their populations. She noted polling in the United States that says 70% of people disapprove of abortion due to a Down syndrome diagnosis.

“Too often the medical community presents abortion as the first option,” Liebel said.