Governor’s nonprofit privacy bill approved by state Senate

PIERRE | A bill offered by Gov. Kristi Noem to ensure the privacy of donors to nonprofit corporations and charitable trusts earned final passage Tuesdayin the State Senate.
The executive branch is prohibited by HB1079 from requiring nonprofits to release any more information than is required by law.
“This is about privacy,” said Sen. Casey Crabtree, R-Madison. “HB1079 protects South Dakotans from harassment.”
Crabtree told about the NAACP in the 1950s fighting all the way to the Supreme Court an attempt by the Alabama governor to get the organization to release the names of its members.
“It was a very, very important Supreme Court case,” said Sen. Jim Bolin, R-Canton.
Sen. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, asked if a nonprofit could take a charitable contribution and then direct that contribution to a political candidate.
“This bill does not change campaign finance reporting,” Crabtree answered.
Sen. Jim Stalzer, R-Sioux Falls, told his colleagues to read “Intimidation Game” by Kimberly Strassel if they wanted examples of how nonprofits were coerced into giving up the names of their donors.
“We need this kind of protection to protect our donors,” Stalzer said, referring to the bill.
The bill was approved by the Senate on a vote of 32-3 and now goes to the governor for her signature.
‘Born alive’ bill
The Senate endorsed HB1051 which requires doctors performing abortions to use their skills to save any child born alive.
During abortions “there’s the rare situation where the baby is alive,” said Sen. Al Novstrup, R-Aberdeen, explaining that in those situations it would be incumbent upon the doctor to keep the baby alive.
“Once that baby is out on the table, that baby has earned the right to life,” Novstrup said.
According to HB1051, the doctor must use accepted medical practices in the case where an aborted baby is born alive. Failure to do so results in a $10,000 fine.
The bill was passed by the Senate on a vote of 32-3 and now goes to the governor for her signature.
Ballot measures
Future ballot measures may include a comment period on the attorney general’s explanation if SB123 becomes law. On Tuesday the Senate endorsed the bill.
When a ballot measure is offered in South Dakota, Sen. Michael Diedrich, R-Rapid City, explained that the backers bring it to the Secretary of State’s office where it is also checked by the Legislative Research Council. Backers can heed or ignore any suggestions that have been made about the ballot measure.
The measure then goes to the attorney general’s office which has 60 days to offer a 200-word explanation about what the measure would do. Diedrich said SB123 calls for the explanation to be posted for 10 days for public comment. Then the attorney general would have 10 days to revise the explanation.
The attorney general is free to ignore the comments, Diedrich said. “It’s completely at the attorney general’s discretion.”
Sen. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, took issue with the extra time that ballot measure backers would have to wait before they could start circulating petitions. Nesiba noted that extra time would be added to the process without requiring the attorney general to make any changes in the ballot explanation.
“The main effect is to make it harder to put things on the ballot,” Nesiba said.
SB123 was endorsed by the Senate on a vote of 32-3 and now goes to the House.
Church bill
Legislation that would keep local governments from closing churches during times of crisis, like the current pandemic, was OK’d by the Senate Tuesday afternoon.
Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, said there have been many instances in other states where churches have been shut down during the pandemic while businesses were allowed to remain open.
“I don’t think any of us would expect this kind of conduct from our government,” Schoenbeck said, summarizing the bill, SB124, this way: “If you’re going to let the store be open, you have to let the church be open.”
SB124 was approved unanimously by the Senate and now goes to the House.
Gun bill passes
A bill that limits the ability of government to put prohibitions on the lawful possession of firearms and ammunition was approved Tuesday afternoon in the Senate. SB100 also keeps government from suspending or revoking permits, closing or limiting the hours of operation for firearms sales or the use of shooting ranges.
Sen. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, said similar legislation in Minnesota kept the state from closing gun stores during the pandemic, though it was able to close shooting ranges.
“People should not be deprived of their Second Amendment rights,” Cammack said. During times of civil unrest “people become their own first responders.”
Cammack’s argument was disputed by Sen. Troy Heinert, D-Mission, who said that the bill took away local control.
“The closing of a gun range does not take away your Second Amendment right,” Heinert said. “This is about local control.”
The bill was approved by the Senate on a vote of 32-3 and now goes to the House.