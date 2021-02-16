Governor’s nonprofit privacy bill approved by state Senate

The bill was approved by the Senate on a vote of 32-3 and now goes to the governor for her signature.

‘Born alive’ bill

The Senate endorsed HB1051 which requires doctors performing abortions to use their skills to save any child born alive.

During abortions “there’s the rare situation where the baby is alive,” said Sen. Al Novstrup, R-Aberdeen, explaining that in those situations it would be incumbent upon the doctor to keep the baby alive.

“Once that baby is out on the table, that baby has earned the right to life,” Novstrup said.

According to HB1051, the doctor must use accepted medical practices in the case where an aborted baby is born alive. Failure to do so results in a $10,000 fine.

The bill was passed by the Senate on a vote of 32-3 and now goes to the governor for her signature.

Ballot measures

Future ballot measures may include a comment period on the attorney general’s explanation if SB123 becomes law. On Tuesday the Senate endorsed the bill.