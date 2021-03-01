Home-school overhaul advances to House on 8-5 vote

PIERRE | Let parents determine the education of their children. That was the prevailing argument from proponents of SB177, an overhaul of the state’s home-schooling laws, which was approved Monday morning by the House Local Government Committee.

SB177 streamlines the notification process for parents who home-school their children, allows those students to skip standardized tests in grades four, eight and 11 and allows participation in extracurricular activities.

“A good education starts in the home and starts with good parents,” said Maggie Seidel, a senior adviser in Gov. Kristi Noem’s office.

Seidel said SB177 enhanced truancy standards and warned the committee that they would hear testimony from opponents of the bill that it would allow for abuses of the system.

“If we could legislate behavior,” Seidel said, “our prisons would be empty and our churches would be full.”

Tiffany Sanderson, secretary of the Department of Education, said home-school families often set higher standards than testing language arts and math in three grades.

“Many families assess on an annual basis,” Sanderson said. “This is not a major issue.”