Home-school overhaul awaits Gov. Noem's signature

That remark riled some of the teachers in the room.

“That remark does not sit well with me when we are dismissing the profession of teaching,” said Rep. Jamie Smith, D-Sioux Falls, a former teacher and coach.

Olson’s amendment failed on a vote of 24-43.

Rep. Linda Duba, D-Sioux Falls, said that not all of the students leaving public school for home-schooling are actually getting an education.

“We have to remember those children who are being pulled out of school under the guise of alternative education,” Duba said.

Duba’s concerns were echoed by Smith, who said he knew of children in his own neighborhood who weren’t being educated properly.

“I also really worry about the kids that are slipping through the cracks,” Smith said. “How can you be truant from education when no one is checking on your progress?”

Rep. Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, said her sons were home-schooled. “I believe this bill is about parental rights,” Howard said. “Whatever we provide for one child we should provide for all children.”

The House approved the bill on a vote of 41-27. Having already passed through the Senate, it now goes to the governor for her signature.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0