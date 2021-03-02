Home-school overhaul awaits Gov. Noem's signature

PIERRE | Legislation the makes major changes in the rules governing home-schooling is on its way to Gov. Kristi Noem after passage in House on Tuesday afternoon.
SB177 streamlines the notification process for parents who want to home-school their children, removes some testing requirements, strengthens truancy accountability and allows home-schooled students entry into the extracurricular activities of public schools.
“South Dakota should empower parents when they make decisions for their kids,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Rebecca Reimer, R-Chamberlain, “especially when it comes to education.”
Reimer warned her colleagues that opponents of the bill were going to offer amendments in an attempt to kill the bill when it went to a conference committee with the Senate.
The next speaker was Rep. Will Mortenson, R-Pierre, who offered an amendment that would add funding equivalent to one full-time employee for each home-school student who took part in an extracurricular activity.
“It addresses a clear inequity we would be creating,” Mortenson said of the amendment. “If we’re going to put on this mandate, we should provide the money as well.”
Rep. Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids, said the parents of home-schoolers are already paying taxes to the school districts. “I’m not concerned about the funding component,” Hansen said.
The amendment failed on a vote of 29-40.
The next amendment came from Rep. Erin Healy, D-Sioux Falls, who sought to have standardized testing for the students. The tests would be reviewed by the Department of Education and, if there was a deficiency, the department would help the home-schooled student’s parent or instructor work out a study plan.
“This is putting that safeguard back in place,” Healy said, characterizing SB177 as “setting up a system that lacks accountability.”
Rep. Bethany Soye, R-Sioux Falls, noted that 39 other states don’t have testing standards for home-schooled students. “Certainly those states aren’t falling apart over this.”
Healy’s amendment failed on a vote of 27-42.
The next amendment was from Rep. Jess Olson, R-Rapid City, seeking to set a standard that parents who home-school their children have at least a high school degree or the equivalent.
“This is an easy requirement for them to meet,” Olson said, noting that the Legislature should be concerned about the rights of children.
Rep. Kevin Jensen, R-Canton, said there were plenty of resources online for parents to use to teach their children.
“If they know how to click on the internet, they can get the best education out there,” Jensen said.
That remark riled some of the teachers in the room.
“That remark does not sit well with me when we are dismissing the profession of teaching,” said Rep. Jamie Smith, D-Sioux Falls, a former teacher and coach.
Olson’s amendment failed on a vote of 24-43.
Rep. Linda Duba, D-Sioux Falls, said that not all of the students leaving public school for home-schooling are actually getting an education.
“We have to remember those children who are being pulled out of school under the guise of alternative education,” Duba said.
Duba’s concerns were echoed by Smith, who said he knew of children in his own neighborhood who weren’t being educated properly.
“I also really worry about the kids that are slipping through the cracks,” Smith said. “How can you be truant from education when no one is checking on your progress?”
Rep. Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, said her sons were home-schooled. “I believe this bill is about parental rights,” Howard said. “Whatever we provide for one child we should provide for all children.”
The House approved the bill on a vote of 41-27. Having already passed through the Senate, it now goes to the governor for her signature.