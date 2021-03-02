House acknowledges survivors of Native American boarding schools

PIERRE | Tuesday afternoon the House acknowledged and honored the Native American children who were forced into boarding schools and denied their culture with the adoption of House Concurrent Resolution 6014.

“Before we can move forward, we must acknowledge the past,” said the resolution’s sponsor, Rep. Peri Pourier, D-Pine Ridge.

The resolution states that in the latter part of the 19th century, Native American children were forced from their families, abused and denied their culture and their spirituality when they were taken to boarding schools.

The resolution acknowledges that their children and grandchildren “bear the devastating legacy of the boarding school era and of the assimilation policies that established and sustained the boarding schools.”

Rep. Randy Gross, R-Elkton, wanted it made clear that the resolution had nothing to do with the Flandreau Indian School in his district.

“We prefer not to think of them as survivors, but as graduates,” Gross said of the students in Flandreau.

“This isn’t about the current, existing schools,” said Rep. Ryan Cwach, D-Yankton. “This is about past historical trauma.”