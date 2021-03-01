 Skip to main content
House approves bill to increase size of type on ballot petitions
House approves bill to increase size of type on ballot petitions

Angie Albonico collects signitures to get medical marijuana on the ballot in 2016 outside the Rapid City Public Library in June. Petition backers have a significant hill to climb to get enough signatures to force a statewide vote.

 Chris Huber, Journal staff

PIERRE | Petitions for initiated measures and constitutional amendments will be more readable with the passage of SB77. The bill was endorsed Monday afternoon by the House.

SB77 calls for the use of a size 14 point type on petitions for initiated measures and initiated constitutional amendments.

“This bill is to make it easier for voters to participate,” said Rep. Carl Perry, R-Aberdeen.

Rep. Nancy York, R-Watertown, said the larger point size would not place too much burden on the petition carriers. She noted the millions of dollars spent on television commercials during elections.

“I don’t think a few more bucks to make a ballot readable is going to hurt anybody,” York said.

Noting that the law calls for ballot measure petitions to be printed on a single sheet of paper, Rep. Tom Pischke, R-Dell Rapids, said a lengthy measure like IM26 could lead to petitioners carrying a “large beach towel piece of paper.”

Pischke said he understood the motivation for the legislation but would have to vote against it. “We’re going to have a humongous piece of paper.”

Perry said legislators would have to make a choice between making life easier for the petition carriers or for the voters.

The House passed the legislation on a vote of 59-10. It now goes to the governor for her signature.

