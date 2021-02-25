House approves medical marijuana legislation; Senate to consider measure next

“As you can tell, other states have been down this road before. We’re not the first one out of the gate here, ladies and gentlemen. And our Department of Health is not tasked with rocket surgery, as this has been done in many other states,” Pischke said.

He continued that even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DOH is more than capable of enacting IM 26 as written. He said he was not a fan of the initiated measure process in general, but as IM 26 was approved overwhelmingly by the voters, the will of the people should be respected.

Rep. Ryan Cwach, D-Yankton, said that if the opposition to implementing IM 26 on time is that there isn’t enough time, then maybe the legislature and the Health Department should be working overtime to ensure the will of the voters is enacted.

“We’ve got more one-time money than we’ve ever had, and we’ve got a clear mandate from our bosses, the people, that they want to see this happen,” Cwach said.

Rep. Liz May, R-Kyle, argued that HB 1100 is not disrespecting the will of the people.