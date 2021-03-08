House approves millions in spending bills, including for West River projects

PIERRE | The end of a legislative session brings a wealth of appropriations bills.
On Monday the House approved bills funding a rail line improvement, a new visitors center at Custer State Park, a new Mineral Industries Building at South Dakota Mines, and a livestock and equestrian complex on the State Fairgrounds in Huron.
A $20 million investment in Genesee and Wyoming, which runs the Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern Railroad, was approved by the House after some debate.
Rep. Caleb Finck, R-Tripp, said the original tracks between Fort Pierre and Rapid City, laid in 1906 or 1907, are still in use today. Also leveraging federal funding, Finck said Genesee and Wyoming hoped to install continuously welded rails that could hold higher freight loads as well as rebuild bridge structures.
Moving more products that can travel at a faster speed will help businesses along the line, Finck said, “improving their ability to compete in their respective industries. Let’s invest for South Dakota for literally the next 100 years.”
An opponent of the legislation, Rep. Steven Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, said railroads have benefited in the past when they “find ways to get into public coffers. That’s so much the better for their shareholders.”
The owners of the railroad knew what they were buying, Haugaard said, and will have to improve it no matter what the state does with its funding.
Rep. Mark Willardsen, R-Sioux Falls, said railroads compete with the trucking industry. While the railroad has to buy and maintain the rails, truckers haul on roads maintained by the federal, state or local governments.
“If we don’t have railroads,” Willardsen said, “all these products will be shipped by trucks” tearing up the highways.
The railroad funding was approved on a vote of 57-11.
Other appropriations included:
- $500,000 for the $5 million bison visitors center at Custer State Park. Rep. Randy Gross, R-Elkton, said in addition to state funding, the project is funded by $4 million donated by the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust and $500,000 from the Game, Fish & Parks Department. Gross said the center would not need additional GFP employees. “They can man this with the people they have.” The bison visitors center was approved on a vote of 54-13.
- $19 million in general funds for the construction of a new Mineral Industries Building at South Dakota Mines. Rep. Larry Tidemann, R-Brookings, said the $34 million project would also be funded by $3 million from the university and $12 million in donations. Tidemann said he has visited the current 60-year-old Mineral Industries Building and was struck by how much it was in need of repair. Remodeling the building would cost $22 million. “This is a need,” he said, “not a want.”
- $12 million from the state for a livestock and equestrian complex at the State Fair. Gross said the $19 million project would also be funded by a $3 million insurance payment from the loss by fire of the old livestock building and $4 million pledged by the Huron community. “We have pledges right at $4 million and growing,” said Rep. Roger Chase, R-Huron. The new facility was approved on a vote of 59-9.
All the projects listed here have also been approved by the Senate. They now go to Gov. Kristi Noem for her signature.