House approves nonprofit privacy legislation

PIERRE | A bill offered by Gov. Kristi Noem to protect the privacy of nonprofit corporations and charitable trusts was passed Wednesday in the House of Representatives.

HB1079 prohibits the executive branch from requiring nonprofits to release any more information than is required by state or federal law.

According to Rep. Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish, the legislation was needed to “preempt a future problem.”

In other states, nonprofits have been tasked with providing information about their donors. “People have gotten aggressive for political reasons,” he said.

Rep. Ryan Cwach, D-Yankton, said there is no one trying to get the names of nonprofit donors in South Dakota.

During committee testimony, he said, “We didn’t hear a lot about what’s going on in South Dakota.”

Rep. Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids, said the bill is an “explicit statutory protection against executive overreach.” That overreach is a “disturbing trend throughout America,” he said.

The bill was passed by the House on a vote of 62-8 and now goes to the Senate.

