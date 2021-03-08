House approves spending $100 million to expand broadband service

PIERRE | A $100 million investment in the state’s broadband infrastructure was approved Monday afternoon in the S.D. House of Representatives.

SB34 calls for an appropriation of $100 million to expand rural access to broadband internet service. The money in the appropriation comes from $75 million in one-time state funding and $25 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.

“This is a seriously considered, measured approach,” said Rep. Randy Gross, R-Elkton. The state’s one-time money has led to “a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Gross noted that the funds will be spent as part of a 50-50 match with industry for a total broadband investment of $200 million.

Rep. Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, questioned the investment of state funds. When the Legislature was considering a $5 million broadband investment in a previous session, Howard said lawmakers were told that 101,000 households lacked access to broadband. At this year’s hearing, Howard said lawmakers were told 135,000 households lacked access to broadband.

Howard explained that the state’s definition of broadband had changed, increasing the internet speed that households require.