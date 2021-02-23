House committee approves sports transgender bill that opens school districts to lawsuits

Swartos took issue with the portion of the bill dealing with performance enhancing drugs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m not sure how this fits in with the intent of the bill,” he said. “Are we supposed to start testing for steroids?”

Swartos said he took “umbrage” at testimony for the bill that cast the SDHSAA as somehow being against girls’ sports.

“Our office has pushed girls’ sports to where they are right now,” he said.

The SDHSAA transgender policy has been in effect since 2013 and dealt with one male student who identified as female and played girls’ basketball and volleyball, Swartos said. He said that player’s teams never had records that were over .500 and he characterized the student’s play as average for a female athlete.

The current transgender policy calls for a student to submit a form to the local school. If the school approves it, the request goes to SDHSAA who passes it along to a hearing officer who rules on the merits of the request. There was one application this year, Swartos said, and it was denied.