House committee kills ballot-measure bill

PIERRE | A bill that would require the text of ballot initiatives or constitutional amendments to be printed and made available to voters at the polls failed to move forward Monday after the House State Affairs Committee voted 10-3 to defer the measure to the 41st legislative day.

HB1054, sponsored by Rep. Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, would have required sponsoring organizations of ballot initiatives or amendments to distribute full copies of the text to each voter along with the ballot. The cost would be the responsibility of the sponsoring organization.

Prior to hearing the original bill, Deutsch offered an amendment that would put the burden of the cost on the state, not the sponsoring organization and to provide copies equal to the number of voter booths at each polling place.

"The purpose of the bill is to help develop a more well-informed electorate," Deutsch said. "As we all know on occasion some voters may go to the polls with the full, good intention or reading the amendment before they go but sometimes that doesn't happen."

The amendment failed 6-7. Rep. Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City, opposed the amended bill. Rep. Chris Johnson, R-Rapid City, voted in favor.

Goodwin said the bill was "unnecessary."