House committee kills ballot-measure bill
House committee kills ballot-measure bill

The South Dakota state capitol in Pierre.

PIERRE | A bill that would require the text of ballot initiatives or constitutional amendments to be printed and made available to voters at the polls failed to move forward Monday after the House State Affairs Committee voted 10-3 to defer the measure to the 41st legislative day.

HB1054, sponsored by Rep. Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, would have required sponsoring organizations of ballot initiatives or amendments to distribute full copies of the text to each voter along with the ballot. The cost would be the responsibility of the sponsoring organization.

Prior to hearing the original bill, Deutsch offered an amendment that would put the burden of the cost on the state, not the sponsoring organization and to provide copies equal to the number of voter booths at each polling place.

"The purpose of the bill is to help develop a more well-informed electorate," Deutsch said. "As we all know on occasion some voters may go to the polls with the full, good intention or reading the amendment before they go but sometimes that doesn't happen."

Chris Johnson

Chris Johnson

The amendment failed 6-7. Rep. Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City, opposed the amended bill. Rep. Chris Johnson, R-Rapid City, voted in favor.

Goodwin said the bill was "unnecessary."

Tim Goodwin

Tim Goodwin

"It's already published in the paper. I know my local paper always has it. The Journal always puts the ballot in ahead of time," he said. "I think we're just adding onto things that we don't need to."

After the amended bill failed to pass, the committee voted to move it to the 41st day, a maneuver that kills the bill since there are no more than 40 legislative days in a session.

Both Goodwin and Johnson voted in favor of the move.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

