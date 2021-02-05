House committee passes bill to change how state vets ballot measures

PIERRE | Legislation that would change the process for deciding on the legality of initiated constitutional amendments cleared its first hurdle Friday morning in the Senate State Affairs Committee.
SB86 would empower the secretary of state to decide if an initiated amendment adhered to the state’s one subject rule prior to the amendment committee gathering signatures.
Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, said the current court fight over the constitutionality of Amendment A could have been avoided if decisions about the amendment’s constitutionality were made early in the process.
A challenge to Amendment A, which legalizes marijuana in South Dakota, is currently in circuit court with the likelihood that after the judge’s decision it will be go to the state’s Supreme Court.
“We need to know on the front end that those are OK,” Schoenbeck said.
The process in SB86 would empower the secretary of state to decide if the initiated amendment meets the one subject criteria. If the secretary of state rules that the amendment is not fit for the ballot, its backers can appeal directly to the Supreme Court.
“It’s not an impenetrable roadblock to the process,” Schoenbeck said. “It’s the most user-friendly way.”
Rep. Will Mortenson, R-Pierre, told the committee that in the current process the Legislative Research Council gets the initiated amendment to check for style and see how it fits the code. Then the attorney general generates a statement explaining what the amendment will do and the secretary of state checks it to see if it is a valid way to amend the constitution.
The LRC director works for the Legislature and the attorney general is the lawyer for state agencies, Mortenson said, which rules them out on deciding the fate of an initiated amendment.
“The secretary of state is the right decision maker here,” Mortenson said, adding that the decision will be made early in the process “before dollars are spent circulating petitions.”
Speaking in opposition to the bill was Rebecca Terk, representing Dakota Rural Action. She said when the single subject provision for amendments was introduced in 2018, backers said that the courts would decide on any challenges to initiated amendments.
“That is a rightful decision that should be made by the courts,” Terk said.
Schoenbeck countered that with the passage of SB86, the court would decide, just earlier in the process.
The bill was passed by the committee on a vote of 8-1. It now goes to the full Senate.