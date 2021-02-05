House committee passes bill to change how state vets ballot measures

PIERRE | Legislation that would change the process for deciding on the legality of initiated constitutional amendments cleared its first hurdle Friday morning in the Senate State Affairs Committee.

SB86 would empower the secretary of state to decide if an initiated amendment adhered to the state’s one subject rule prior to the amendment committee gathering signatures.

Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, said the current court fight over the constitutionality of Amendment A could have been avoided if decisions about the amendment’s constitutionality were made early in the process.

A challenge to Amendment A, which legalizes marijuana in South Dakota, is currently in circuit court with the likelihood that after the judge’s decision it will be go to the state’s Supreme Court.

“We need to know on the front end that those are OK,” Schoenbeck said.

The process in SB86 would empower the secretary of state to decide if the initiated amendment meets the one subject criteria. If the secretary of state rules that the amendment is not fit for the ballot, its backers can appeal directly to the Supreme Court.

“It’s not an impenetrable roadblock to the process,” Schoenbeck said. “It’s the most user-friendly way.”