House committee passes bill to post public notices on statewide website

Miller said newspapers should take a cue from radio and publish the notices as public service announcements.

Wade Pogany, representing the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, said the legislation hits schools twice, once by increasing the rates and again by repealing the provision that allows schools to pay at 90% of the rate.

“We think this could be pretty significant,” he said. “This hits us twice financially.”

Pogany also questioned why the rate increase procedure would be taken away from the Bureau of Administration.

“Why are we changing the process?” he asked. “Why would private industry have a right to an automatic rate increase?”

Reed defended the change in rates for school districts, pointing out that they probably don’t get a 10% discount when they buy new snowplows.

“We have to do this at a fair price,” Reed said. “That’s good government.”

Johnson made the motion for the bill to pass committee. He said government entities need a third-party repository for public and legal notices, not one managed by state government.