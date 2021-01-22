House committee passes bill to post public notices on statewide website

PIERRE | Despite opposition from cities, counties and school districts, the House Local Government Committee endorsed a bill Thursday that would modernize the way public notices are handled in the state’s newspapers.
Reps. Becky Drury, Chris Johnson and Jess Olson, all Rapid City-area Republicans who sit on the committee, supported the measure.
HB1050 creates a statewide public notice website run by the S.D. Newspaper Association, increases the price for legal notices as well as ties future increases to the Consumer Price Index, scraps the 90% rate in weekly newspapers for the publication of county and school board proceedings and make specifications about column width and font size.
Rep. Tim Reed, R-Brookings, the bill’s sponsor, said he served in city government for 13 years. “It is only fair that they are paid a fair price for the service they provide,” Reed said of newspapers.
Dave Bordewyk, executive director of the S.D. Newspaper Association, said that newspapers should be compensated fairly for their services. HB1050 would provide newspapers with a 3% to 5% increase in rates this year, Bordewyk said any future annual increases would be tied to the Consumer Price Index at no more than 2% per year.
Currently, rate increases are handled by hearings before the Bureau of Administration. Using that system, the last rate increase was 1.8% in 2016.
Bordewyk offered the committee examples of legal notices from South Dakota newspapers, the cost charged and the price that would be charged should HB1050 become law. In some cases, due to column width and font size requirements, the prices went down.
Justin Smith, a lobbyist for the S.D. Newspaper Association, said the private/public partnership between newspapers and local governments was likely the oldest in state history. Perhaps due to that long history, Smith said, the current pricing system for public notices is 100 years old.
Smith said the bill mandated that notices be published at a newspaper association-run website, sdpublicnotice.com, and noted that opponents of the bill have been pushing for years for the internet-only publication of notices. He said the third-party role of newspapers publishing notices in print and online is critical.
“Those governments could easily audit themselves,” Smith said. “Transparency and accountability require third party oversight.”
Smith noted that publishing public notices is not a significant cost to local governments, often taking just .01% of .02% of the entire budget.
Matt Tranquill, president of the Rapid City Journal, said newspapers fulfill an important watchdog role.
“We cannot allow local governments to watch over themselves,” Tranquill said. “Having a third party for digital and print legals is a must.”
Speaking in opposition to the bill was Yvonne Taylor, lobbyist for the S.D. Municipal League who thanked Bordewyk and Smith for making the Municipal League’s point about the need to place public notices online. She noted, however, that a newspaper site has no standing when it comes to being the official repository of public notices.
“A newspaper site is not the official version of anything,” Taylor said. “This bill is the worst of all worlds. It binds us to an outdated mechanism.”
Dianna Miller, a lobbyist for large school districts, said passage of the bill would be too costly for schools.
“We are here to save you money,” she said. “Their bill doesn’t save us any money.”
Miller said in the past school districts have offered alternatives to newspaper publication that included posting notices on their websites, mailing minutes to citizens who don’t have internet access and providing copies at libraries and school offices.
Miller objected to the notion that public notice costs were an insignificant part of school budgets.
“Every dollar at a school district is crucial,” Miller said, noting that the bill’s passage would raise public notice costs for schools by 20% to 30%. “We’ll be paying them to keep them afloat.”
Miller said newspapers should take a cue from radio and publish the notices as public service announcements.
Wade Pogany, representing the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, said the legislation hits schools twice, once by increasing the rates and again by repealing the provision that allows schools to pay at 90% of the rate.
“We think this could be pretty significant,” he said. “This hits us twice financially.”
Pogany also questioned why the rate increase procedure would be taken away from the Bureau of Administration.
“Why are we changing the process?” he asked. “Why would private industry have a right to an automatic rate increase?”
Reed defended the change in rates for school districts, pointing out that they probably don’t get a 10% discount when they buy new snowplows.
“We have to do this at a fair price,” Reed said. “That’s good government.”
Johnson made the motion for the bill to pass committee. He said government entities need a third-party repository for public and legal notices, not one managed by state government.
"Even the comment that the government should have control over this process is very troubling to me," he said. "I think a lot of us who are trying to serve here are trying to just do the opposite of the government watching the government here."
Olson said she is in favor of using technology and the internet to give information, but in some communities without reliable internet access and with some age groups solely using websites to post legal information would be a disservice. Publishing notices in newspapers help bridge that digital divide and newspapers also hold government accountable, she said.
"I know firsthand the people in our communities — even in Rapid City, even in the larger communities — do not have access to the internet," Olson said. "When we are looking at that as our only alternative, I think we limit their access, and we haven't given them an opportunity. If we put the onus on them instead of on the schools or the governments to provide that information, then it's not readily accessible."
The bill was approved by the committee on an 8-5 vote. It now goes to the full House.
— Journal Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson contributed to this report.