House committee passes bill to require comment period on ballot measures

PIERRE | Public comment on the attorney general’s ballot explanations took another step forward Thursday morning with endorsement by the House Local Government Committee.

SB123 would require that the ballot statement from the attorney general, which describes the legal ramifications of an initiated measure, be subject to a 10-day public comment period.

Sen. Michael Diedrich, R-Rapid City, the bill’s sponsor, explained that the current system for getting a measure on the ballot includes the petitioner bringing the idea to the Secretary of State’s office and the Legislative Research Council, which can offer comments on its form, substance or constitutionality. Petitioners can heed the advice or not. The petition is then taken to the Attorney General who has 60 days to write a 200-word explanation of the measure’s effects.

“That’s often what people take the time to read when they’re doing their ballot,” said Diedrich who explained that SB123 adds a 10-day public comment period. Diedrich said petitioners, opponents or public advocacy groups would have a chance to make comments. The AG would not be bound to follow any of those suggestions, Diedrich said.