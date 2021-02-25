House committee passes bill to require comment period on ballot measures

PIERRE | Public comment on the attorney general’s ballot explanations took another step forward Thursday morning with endorsement by the House Local Government Committee.
SB123 would require that the ballot statement from the attorney general, which describes the legal ramifications of an initiated measure, be subject to a 10-day public comment period.
Sen. Michael Diedrich, R-Rapid City, the bill’s sponsor, explained that the current system for getting a measure on the ballot includes the petitioner bringing the idea to the Secretary of State’s office and the Legislative Research Council, which can offer comments on its form, substance or constitutionality. Petitioners can heed the advice or not. The petition is then taken to the Attorney General who has 60 days to write a 200-word explanation of the measure’s effects.
“That’s often what people take the time to read when they’re doing their ballot,” said Diedrich who explained that SB123 adds a 10-day public comment period. Diedrich said petitioners, opponents or public advocacy groups would have a chance to make comments. The AG would not be bound to follow any of those suggestions, Diedrich said.
David Owen, representing the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said his organization has been part of initiated measure ballots in the past nine elections. The chamber led the opposition to Amendment A, the ballot measure that voters approved to legalize marijuana. Owen said that if a comment period had existed for the AG’s ballot explanation for Amendment A, he would have raised some objections.
No one spoke in opposition to the bill. It passed through the committee on a vote of 13-0 and now goes to the full House.