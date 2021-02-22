House committee rejects bill to allow sports betting beyond Deadwood

Bar owners would get a percentage of the revenue, Krogman said, creating more revenue for Deadwood casinos and small businesses. Krogman said the Deadwood casino would accept the bet and make the pay out.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Opposing the bill was David Wiest, deputy secretary of the Department of Revenue, who noted that passage of HB1211 would open 1,186 businesses in the state to allow sports betting on their premises.

Wiest said that three successful attempts to amend the state constitution specified that gaming take place in Deadwood “not that you could string a line to the bar in Alcester.”

Willardsen said not every one of the 1,186 businesses would allow sports betting. He noted that New Jersey has a similar system that allows people in specific businesses throughout the state to place bets in Atlantic City.

“The casino in Deadwood is in control,” Willardsen said. “We’re just using technology to get there.”

Rep. Kirk Chaffee, R-Whitewood, wondered why there was no supportive testimony from the Deadwood Gaming Association.

Krogman said the association was neutral on the topic and wasn’t interested in the provisions of HB1211 prior to the election. “They weren’t necessarily interested at that time.”