House committee rejects Jensen's 'bodily integrity' legislation

Mya Olson, founder of Health Freedom South Dakota, told the committee that the commercials they see on television for class action lawsuits against drug makers prove the fallibility of the medical profession.

Backers of HB1159 “are asking to be seen as sovereign over their bodies,” Olson said.

The bill was opposed by Lynne Valenti, deputy secretary of the Department of Health, who said the bill was unnecessary as South Dakota already has laws that prohibit forcing a vaccination or medical procedure.

Valenti noted that citizens who exercise their right to not be vaccinated must be prepared to handle the repercussions.

“Individual rights are not absolute and must be balanced with the rights of others,” Valenti said.

Deb Fischer Clemens, representing Avera Health, said those who choose not to get vaccinations bear a responsibility for their actions.

“Liberty does not say you can do any darn thing you want,” Fischer Clemens said.