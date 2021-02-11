House committee rejects Jensen's 'bodily integrity' legislation

PIERRE | A bill that would allow patients to decide against having vaccinations or other medical procedures was defeated Thursday in the House Health and Human Services Committee.
HB1159 ensured the right to “bodily integrity” by freeing South Dakotans from a being compelled to accept any medical intervention, including vaccinations.
Rep. Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City, said that during the COVID-19 pandemic the country is heading toward a society where vaccinations against the virus will be required for work or travel. Jensen warned that the Centers for Disease Control will offer guidance requiring vaccinations if life is to go back to normal.
“It’s guidance quickly becomes the gold standard,” Jensen said.
Stacey Buchholtz of Elk Point testified that people should be protected from medical battery, which she defined as having to endure unwanted medical procedures.
“Our medical institutions are not all-knowing,” Buchholtz said. “They’re not infallible. The system is not above reproach.”
Rapid City chiropractor Josh Biberdorf testified that over the years he has been asked to write many exemptions so patients would not have to get vaccine shots. Many of those patients have been threatened, he said.
“If you don’t get this procedure done, you won’t have a job tomorrow,” Biberdorf said.
Mya Olson, founder of Health Freedom South Dakota, told the committee that the commercials they see on television for class action lawsuits against drug makers prove the fallibility of the medical profession.
Backers of HB1159 “are asking to be seen as sovereign over their bodies,” Olson said.
The bill was opposed by Lynne Valenti, deputy secretary of the Department of Health, who said the bill was unnecessary as South Dakota already has laws that prohibit forcing a vaccination or medical procedure.
Valenti noted that citizens who exercise their right to not be vaccinated must be prepared to handle the repercussions.
“Individual rights are not absolute and must be balanced with the rights of others,” Valenti said.
Deb Fischer Clemens, representing Avera Health, said those who choose not to get vaccinations bear a responsibility for their actions.
“Liberty does not say you can do any darn thing you want,” Fischer Clemens said.
Wade Pogany, representing the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, said that children must be vaccinated in order to attend public schools. He described school as a “bubble” of safety that allows parents not to be worried about their children getting infected.
With the passage of HB1159, “You will break the bubble,” Pogany said. “That bubble is critically important.”
Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt, R-Sioux Falls, a nurse anesthetist, defended the medical profession and criticized the bill as an example of big government.
“This is a loss of local control,” Rehfeldt said. “No one in this room is forced to get a vaccine.”
Jensen, the bill’s sponsor, disputed that characterization.
“We’re fighting big government,” Jensen said. “This is just a freedom bill. You should have the right to decide what goes in your body and your children’s bodies.”
On a vote of 9-3, the committee sent the bill to the 41st day, a tactic that kills legislation.