House committee rejects mobile app sports betting bill

"We believe it is clear the phrase 'within the city of Deadwood,' first adopted in 1988 and never changed, means that you must physically be in Deadwood to play limited card games, slot machines, roulette, keno, craps or to place a wager on a sporting event," Wiest said.

Three bills have been introduced in the Legislature to deal with setting up the regulations for sports betting in South Dakota. SB 44 requires a physical presence in Deadwood for placing sports bets and has been approved by the Senate and will move to the House of Representatives.

HB1211, which would have allowed sports betting kiosks in South Dakota restaurants and bars, was defeated Monday by a House committee.

Wiest said the reasoning behind his opposition to HB1231 is similar to HB1211, in that the state's constitution does not allow any gambling outside of Deadwood, except for casinos on tribal land. The point of the original constitutional amendment in 1988 that legalized gambling in Deadwood was to get people to actually come to Deadwood, he said.