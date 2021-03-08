House OKs impeachment hearing for AG Ravnsborg

PIERRE | Without debate on Monday afternoon, the House approved House Resolution 7001 calling for the potential impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Ravnsborg faces three misdemeanor charges for striking and killing Joseph Boever, 55, who was walking on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 14 the night of Sept. 12.

Calling the circumstances “tragic and grave for all involved,” Rep. Will Mortenson, R-Pierre, said the resolution allows “potential removal of the attorney general from office.”

An amendment placed on HR7001 in the House State Affairs Committee put impeachment in doubt, indicating that the Legislature would take action after the criminal case against Ravnsborg was resolved. No dates have been set in Ravnsborg’s criminal case.

Mortenson explained that a judge’s ruling that facts in the case be sealed led to the current state of the resolution which allows for impeachment after Ravnsborg has gone through a “fair and transparent process.”

The resolution was approved on a 57-11 vote.

