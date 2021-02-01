House panel endorses spending $3.2 million for Ellsworth wellness facility

PIERRE | State funding for the Liberty Center Wellness Facility at Box Elder cleared its first hurdle Monday as it was endorsed and referred to the House Appropriations Committee by the House Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

Funding for the center was first mentioned in Gov. Kristi Noem’s budget address. HB1019 provides $3.2 million for the funding of the facility to be located outside the gates of the Ellsworth Air Force Base. The money would go to the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Scott Landguth, executive director of the authority, said additional funding for the $12.6 million facility includes $6.3 million from a defense grant, $2 million in tax increment financing run through Pennington County but paid for by Box Elder taxpayers and $1.1 million from the authority in design services and land.

Landguth explained that with the B-21 Raiders coming to Ellsworth, a hangar previously used for training will revert back to being used as a hangar. The new facility would be used by the military for training as well as by the community for wellness, youth sports and limited child care.

“We do need the help of the state for this,” said Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson. “It’s something that’s really needed.”

The committee referred the bill to the House Appropriations Committee on a 12-0 vote.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0