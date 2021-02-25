House panel OKs bill to reduce environmental standards for new buildings

PIERRE | A drop down in LEED ratings could save the state millions of dollars on construction, according to the sponsors of SB134 which was approved Thursday morning by the House Local Government Committee.
Sen. Ryan Maher, R-Isabel, said the bill had its origins in a group set up to review efficiencies in the Board of Regents system. That group found that regental building projects were often spending money on systems or features to qualify for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design points leading to a silver designation that didn’t necessarily serve the best interests of taxpayers.
A 2008 law mandated a LEED Silver designation in state buildings. SB134 changes the definition of a “high-performance green building standard” from the Silver rating to a “certified” rating.
Maher noted a project at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology that invested $481,200 in native grasses to earn the LEED points needed for a Silver designation. He said the grasses were later removed because they looked like weeds.
Heather Forney, representing the Board of Regents, explained that the LEED system awards points based on the variety of standards a building meets. In regental buildings, the goal was to try for 60 to 65 points in hopes of being awarded the 50 points that led to a Silver designation.
“It costs millions of dollars to achieve LEED Silver designation,” Forney said.
According to Forney, examples of features that led to LEED points were low flow shower heads, solar water heaters and proximity to public transportation.
Deb Mortenson, representing Associated General Contractors, said many times the material needed to achieve a LEED designation is not readily available in South Dakota, driving up the cost of the project.
SB134 represented “a better way to spend taxpayer dollars,” Mortenson said. “Those all add dollars to the project.”
Alysson Blackwelder, representing the U.S. Green Builder Council, advised against passing the legislation.
“High performance building is working,” Blackwelder said, warning that a change in standards could result in the state’s costs going up. “It has a long history of demonstrated success.”
Kevin Crosby of Rapid City said higher levels of LEED certification cost more up front, but lead to savings in the long run. He called the legislation “Bad for South Dakota and bad for the planet.”
Crosby said a building he’s associated with saves $100,000 a year on utilities. “There is usually a payback” associated with a LEED designation, Crosby said.
Crosby’s opinion was echoed by Rick Bell, an engineer from Rapid City. “There would be cost savings over the lifetime of a project,” Bell said.
Bell disputed Maher’s assertion that native grasses for the School of Mines project cost almost half a million dollars. He said the cost Maher cited was for a variety of LEED features, not just the grasses.
“What you have before you today is a defective bill,” Bell said.
Rep. Mike Weisgram, R-Fort Pierre, a retired flooring contractor, said he was willing to trust the state’s contractors to build structures to the highest standards they can achieve.
“I’d like to give them some flexibility,” Weisgram said. “I trust their judgment.”
Rep. Tim Reed, R-Brookings, said he was familiar with LEED designations from his work with South Dakota State University. While achieving a LEED designation is a good process, Reed said, it can lead to some questionable costs.
“You’re spending money on things that don’t help the efficiency of the building,” Reed said.
Rep. Ryan Cwach, D-Yankton, said achieving LEED standards will save the state in the long run.
“I have serious doubts that this is a good step forward,” Cwach said.
Rep. Becky Drury, R-Rapid City, said a group of young people in her hometown have formed a civic-minded student council.
“They would be appalled that we would be taking a step backward,” Drury said.
The committee endorsed the legislation on a vote of 11-2. It now goes to the full House.