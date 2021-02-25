House panel OKs bill to reduce environmental standards for new buildings

PIERRE | A drop down in LEED ratings could save the state millions of dollars on construction, according to the sponsors of SB134 which was approved Thursday morning by the House Local Government Committee.

Sen. Ryan Maher, R-Isabel, said the bill had its origins in a group set up to review efficiencies in the Board of Regents system. That group found that regental building projects were often spending money on systems or features to qualify for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design points leading to a silver designation that didn’t necessarily serve the best interests of taxpayers.

A 2008 law mandated a LEED Silver designation in state buildings. SB134 changes the definition of a “high-performance green building standard” from the Silver rating to a “certified” rating.

Maher noted a project at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology that invested $481,200 in native grasses to earn the LEED points needed for a Silver designation. He said the grasses were later removed because they looked like weeds.

Heather Forney, representing the Board of Regents, explained that the LEED system awards points based on the variety of standards a building meets. In regental buildings, the goal was to try for 60 to 65 points in hopes of being awarded the 50 points that led to a Silver designation.