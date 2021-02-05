House passes bill to prevent Game, Fish & Parks from seizing property

PIERRE | In order to improve relations with the public, the Game, Fish & Parks Department is giving up its ability to seize property from people who break hunting and fishing laws.

HB1111, which limits the ability of GFP to seize dogs, guns, seines, nets, boats or lights, was passed by the S.D. House of Representatives on a vote of 68-0. The bill was unanimously endorsed by the House State Affairs Committee.

“They will no longer be able to take your private property in the event of a bust,” said Rep. Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham.

Rep. Timothy Goodwin, R-Rapid City, said giving up that ability was an attempt by GFP to create better public relations. If a perpetrator is brought before a judge, those seizures could still take place, Goodwin said.

In a lighter moment Goodwin added, “You got to me kidding me, they can take your dog?”

The bill leaves intact GFP’s ability to seize unlawfully taken game birds, fish or big game animals.

Two lawmakers praised the bill for upholding the Fifth Amendment’s prohibition on unlawful search and seizure.

“We’re holding true to the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution,” said Rep. Tom Pischke, R-Dell Rapids.

The bill now goes to the Senate where it will be assigned for committee action.

