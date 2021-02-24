House passes recreational marijuana legislation in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. | The Republican-controlled House has passed legislation to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota.

Lawmakers also passed a related bill Tuesday setting up a tax policy for marijuana. Both bills now go to the Senate.

The legislation restricts recreational marijuana to people 21 and older, limits possession to 1 ounce, restricts its use to private property and bans growing it at home.

The bill to legalize and restrict recreational marijuana mirrors much of the state’s medical marijuana program, which the 2017 Legislature implemented after voters approved it in 2016.

“You can’t be walking down the street smoking a joint,” said Rep. Robin Weisz, who chairs the House Human Services Committee, which handled the bill.

Republican Reps. Jason Dockter and Craig Headland said that although they are personally opposed to recreational marijuana, they proposed the bills to head off citizen efforts to legalize marijuana through the constitution as South Dakota voters did last year, the Bismarck Tribune reported.