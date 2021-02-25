House rejects $5 million sought by Noem for new state airplane

A bill that would have allocated $5 million for the purchase of a new state airplane intended to replace two older aircraft died Thursday on the House floor after failing to receive a two-thirds majority of the vote. The final vote count was 36 yeas and 31 nays.
The bill is a result of Gov. Kristi Noem’s recommendation to the Legislature during her budget address in December for the allocation and subsequent purchase of a new state airplane. Noem argued the sale of two older airplanes and replacement with a brand new one will be safer for the state and cost less money in maintenance in the long run.
House Bill 1282 was also amended before its defeat, brought forth by Rep. John Mills, R-Volga. The amendment, 1282 C, added a section that clarified the sale and purchase of any state-owned aircraft are subject to final review by the Joint Appropriations Committee.
“It just empowers the Joint Committee on Appropriations to be involved in the details, so when they make those decisions, the legislative body will have some review and some oversight of that. And that seems appropriate,” Mills said.
Rep. David Anderson, R-Hudson, said that he didn’t think the Appropriations Committee knows the “proper specs” for an airplane.
“We authorize the money – absolutely we authorize the money. But we don’t really want to get into the details of which design or which color [the plane is], for that matter. I don’t think this is necessary,” Anderson said.
Mills argued the bill allows the Legislature to have some oversight in the purchasing process.
“I like to know the details. It’s highly unlikely that there will be any disagreement about it, but I believe that’s our responsibility – to be involved and to see exactly what our government’s spending money on and how are they spending it,” Mills said.
Mills acknowledged that the bill leaves some unanswered questions – no one knows what value the state will get from the sale of the two planes or the specifics of what to buy. He said the state has already hired a consultant to advise which plane would best fit the state’s needs.
The new airplane is not out of the realm of possibility, however, as Senate Bill 64, revising the General Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2021, has an over $5 million provision for the Department of Transportation for "operating expenses and general funds," which could include a new plane.