House rejects $5 million sought by Noem for new state airplane

A bill that would have allocated $5 million for the purchase of a new state airplane intended to replace two older aircraft died Thursday on the House floor after failing to receive a two-thirds majority of the vote. The final vote count was 36 yeas and 31 nays.

The bill is a result of Gov. Kristi Noem’s recommendation to the Legislature during her budget address in December for the allocation and subsequent purchase of a new state airplane. Noem argued the sale of two older airplanes and replacement with a brand new one will be safer for the state and cost less money in maintenance in the long run.

House Bill 1282 was also amended before its defeat, brought forth by Rep. John Mills, R-Volga. The amendment, 1282 C, added a section that clarified the sale and purchase of any state-owned aircraft are subject to final review by the Joint Appropriations Committee.

“It just empowers the Joint Committee on Appropriations to be involved in the details, so when they make those decisions, the legislative body will have some review and some oversight of that. And that seems appropriate,” Mills said.

Rep. David Anderson, R-Hudson, said that he didn’t think the Appropriations Committee knows the “proper specs” for an airplane.