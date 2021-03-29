House rejects Noem's style and form veto on trans sports bill

The House rejected Gov. Kristi Noem’s style and form veto of House Bill 1217, which if passed would bar transgender girls from playing on girls’ sports teams, by a 67-2 on the last scheduled day of the 2021 session, also known as Veto Day.
Noem returned the bill to the House with a failure to certify, meaning the House treated HB 1217 as a vetoed bill, which needs a two-thirds majority vote to pass.
Representatives urged their colleagues not to support it, citing unconstitutionality.
HB 1217’s prime sponsor Rep. Rhonda Milstead, R-Hartford, said the style and form veto does not allow for substantive changes to a bill and that the governor needs to either sign it or veto it.
“To take and remove sections is not appropriate for the executive branch,” Milstead said.
Rep. Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, concurred with Milstead that the style and form veto does not apply in this case because the governor made substantial changes in the way the bill was written.
“What we’re talking about is an unconstitutional use of this veto,” Howard said.
Rep. Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids, said the vetoed portions of the bill were not included in error and removing them fundamentally changes the bill.
The inclusion of protections for female college athletes was not an error. The inclusion of a substantive enforcement mechanism was not an error. Those are substantive amendments being proposed to the bill. And I’m here to tell you that it’s clearly 100% without a doubt unconstitutional,” Hansen said.
The governor’s style and form changes were shot down by the House, with only Reps' David Anderson, R-Hudson, and Larry Tidemann, R-Brookings, voting to approve the changes. The bill was sent back to Noem.