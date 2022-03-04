House revives shooting range funding bill; GF&P approves Meade County land purchase

Two state government entities made very different decisions Thursday about a proposed 175-bay shooting range north of Rapid City in rural Meade County.

The House of Representatives Appropriations Committee voted 7-2 Thursday morning to kill a $2.5 million funding request from Game, Fish & Parks for the proposed shooting range. However, later in the day at least one-third of House members "smoked out" the bill for one last chance before the full House.

At another hearing Thursday afternoon before the GF&P Commission in Pierre, commissioners voted 6-1 to proceed with the purchase of the 400 acres of Meade County ranch land where the proposed shooting range would be located.

House actions

Testimony on the proposed shooting range in the House Appropriations Committee lasted late into the evening hours Wednesday. However, committee chair Rep. Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, deferred any decision on the funding bill until Thursday morning.

Wednesday's testimony and question-and-answer period for SB 175 lasted one and a half hours. The bill seeks $2.5 million from the state's general fund and a $2.5 million authorization for GF&P to tap into their "other fund" to build the proposed shooting range. A similar funding measure died earlier in the House, but the request was revived in the Senate by Sen. David Johnson, R-Rapid City, before heading back to the House.

Proponents of the bill included GF&P, gun right groups, outdoor sport enthusiasts, Elevate Rapid City and two additional Rapid City-area lawmakers — Reps. Becky Drury and Mike Derby. Opponents included several ranchers who live near the proposed range, the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association and environmental groups.

A turning point in committee consideration occurred during the question-and-answer portion Wednesday, when Rep. Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, asked GF&P Secretary Kevin Robling if the shooting range would still be built even without funding from the Legislature.

"The one thing that I did not hear addressed, and I think it's probably the question that needs to be asked first, is that regardless of what this committee does tonight, this range is going to be built and the ground will be broken in a couple of months," Howard said.

Robling said the range would still be built, but development of the shooting range would be scaled down and potentially delayed if funding is not approved by the Legislature.

"So, we would have to take a step back and say, 'Hey, what is the first phase and build it in phases.' Potentially, that would be the case," Robling said.

Howard again attempted to clarify.

"Basically, you are here asking for money because it'll make it easier, but it's still going to go ahead regardless. So, what really is the point of being here? Because you'll have to do a little additional fundraising?" Howard asked.

Robling responded, saying, "It really does come down to the range would not look the same. I mean, there would be components of the range, likely that whole north end of the law enforcement bay... those things likely could not occur, and we would still have a lot of money to raise."

When the House Appropriations Committee met again Thursday morning, the committee voted 7-2 to kill the bill, mostly because of Howard's argument that the range would still be built with or without spending tax dollars from the state's general fund.

Even with the committee's recommendation to kill the funding bill, House members used a legislative maneuver Thursday called a smoke out to force the full House to hear the bill. According to legislative rules, a smoke out occurs when one-third of House members require a committee to deliver the bill.

On Thursday, Rep. Roger Chase, R-Huron, made a motion to force SB 175 out of the House Appropriations Committee using "Rule 7-7," which is the smoke-out clause. The motion passed with the one-third vote necessary.

A Legislative source told the Journal on Thursday that the funding bill is expected to be heard by the House on Monday, where it will require a two-thirds majority vote to pass.

GF&P purchases land

The GF&P Commission also met in Pierre on Thursday afternoon to consider several items, including purchasing the 400 acres of Meade County ranch land off of Elk Vale Road — approximately 10 miles north of Rapid City — for the shooting range site.

The commission heard public comment from seven people. Five were in favor of the purchase, while two people were against.

During testimony, GF&P Section Chief John Kanta said the agency has been searching for land near Rapid City to build a shooting range since at least 2016. He confirmed a news article report in the Journal, which stated a previous land acquisition for a much-larger gun range east of Rapid City that would have supported military training fell through.

Kanta also confirmed the Journal's report that GF&P worked with Rapid City businessman Jim Scull to initiate the purchase agreement for the Meade County land that was later assigned to the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation — with the intent that GF&P would purchase the land by April 2022.

"We met with the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation in January (2021) and talked to them about the possibility of purchasing this property so that we could move ahead and make things happen," he said.

Kanta said the reason was because it would take GF&P anywhere between eight and 12 months to purchase the property themselves due to government regulations. He said the landowner was ready to sell immediately.

"So, we did ask the foundation to step in. They agreed to purchase the property with that purchase agreement that needed to be done before April 2021," he said.

After weighing the public comments and the area ranchers' concerns, the GF&P Commission voted 6-1 to pass a resolution to purchase the land from the foundation for $900,000 "plus all associated costs." The purchase transaction must be completed by April 30, the resolution states.

