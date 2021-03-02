House speaker to propose delaying Ravnsborg impeachment hearing until after court case

Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, released a new amendment to House Resolution 7001, which lays out the articles of impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, on Tuesday afternoon.
The amendment, if passed, would remove the articles and states that after a conviction, guilty plea, nolo contendere, or acquittal in State v. Jason Ravnsborg, the House of Representatives may evaluate whether articles of impeachment against Ravnsborg are necessary and proceed accordingly.
“Our proceedings need to be fair and transparent. In light of the recent court order issued by the Honorable John Brown, we have some concerns on what our abilities are in a public proceeding.” Speaker Gosch said in a press release.
On Feb. 25, the Sixth Circuit Court issued an order precluding disclosure of criminal investigation information after Gov. Kristi Noem released evidence regarding the charges against Ravnsborg. The order stops Noem and all members of state government from releasing any evidence relating to the criminal case relating to the September death of Joseph Boever in Hyde County.
“The recent court order complicates things, and the best way for the legislature to proceed at this time is to allow things to play out in the courts first. Once the courts have concluded their business, the legislature would be able to move openly and without delay or interference," Gosch said in the release.
Prime sponsor of the impeachment resolution Rep. Will Mortenson, R-Pierre, said he is disappointed the process will not be moving more quickly but understands the desire for full transparency.
"I have not changed my mind about the duties owed by the South Dakota Attorney General, nor about my conviction that those duties have been breached. I hope Mr. Ravnsborg considers resignation in the meantime to help the state turn the page on this unfortunate event. It is clear at this point that would be in the best interest of the state and the office," Mortenson wrote in a statement. "The people can have confidence that many in the Legislature remain committed to upholding a high standard for our public officials."
“I think that it is clear that Judge Brown’s intent was to honor the right to due process, and a premature public proceeding might hinder that," House Majority Leader Kent Peterson, R-Salem, said in a release.
“It’s important that we proceed with the impeachment of Jason Ravnsborg, but we need to allow the courts to do their job as well," House Minority Leader Jamie Smith, D-Sioux Falls, said in the release.
The Legislature would need to convene a special session to take up matters of impeachment, which would require two thirds of the members of both chambers to agree.
HR 7001 will be heard in House State Affairs Wednesday at 6 a.m. Mountain Time.
Ravnsborg was charged last month with unsafely driving outside a lane and careless driving in relation to hitting Boever near Highmore on Sept. 12. He's also charged with using his phone while driving before the fatal crash. All of his charges are Class 2 misdemeanors, each punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.
Noem, the South Dakota Democratic and Libertarian parties, and three law enforcement agencies representing police chiefs, sheriffs and rank-and-file workers have called on Ravnsborg to resign. The calls for resignation came after Noem released videos of Ravnsborg's police interviews that revealed new allegations about the crash, such as Boever's broken glasses being found in Ravnsborg's car after crashing head-first through his windshield.
Ravnsborg could be forced to leave his office if a bipartisan group of state representatives are successful in their effort to impeach him on two counts: For causing the death of Boever and for statements and actions he made following Boever’s death that failed to meet the standard of the Office of the Attorney General.