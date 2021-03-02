House speaker to propose delaying Ravnsborg impeachment hearing until after court case

Prime sponsor of the impeachment resolution Rep. Will Mortenson, R-Pierre, said he is disappointed the process will not be moving more quickly but understands the desire for full transparency.

"I have not changed my mind about the duties owed by the South Dakota Attorney General, nor about my conviction that those duties have been breached. I hope Mr. Ravnsborg considers resignation in the meantime to help the state turn the page on this unfortunate event. It is clear at this point that would be in the best interest of the state and the office," Mortenson wrote in a statement. "The people can have confidence that many in the Legislature remain committed to upholding a high standard for our public officials."

“I think that it is clear that Judge Brown’s intent was to honor the right to due process, and a premature public proceeding might hinder that," House Majority Leader Kent Peterson, R-Salem, said in a release.

“It’s important that we proceed with the impeachment of Jason Ravnsborg, but we need to allow the courts to do their job as well," House Minority Leader Jamie Smith, D-Sioux Falls, said in the release.

The Legislature would need to convene a special session to take up matters of impeachment, which would require two thirds of the members of both chambers to agree.