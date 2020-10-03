Howard, Jensen to represent House District 33 in Legislature

Voters in District 33 will have two Republican candidates for the state House of Representatives on the Nov. 3 general election ballot even though both contenders will automatically win the two seats.

Incumbent Taffy Howard and state Senator Phil Jensen had no Democratic challengers file for the two seats. In the June 2 Republican primary, Howard and Jensen were the top two candidates, defeating a challenge by Melanie Torno.

Jensen has served in state government since 2009 by switching between the House and Senate over the past 12 years — something that is allowed under South Dakota's term limits law.

Jensen and state Rep. David Johnson are looking to switch legislative chambers, with Johnson filing to replace Jensen in the Senate and Jensen replacing Johnson in the House.

District 33 encompasses portions of Rapid City north of Interstate 90, far west Rapid City, and the east central Black Hills from Black Hawk to Pactola and Sheridan lakes.

Howard was first elected to the state House in 2016, assuming office in 2017. She has lived in Rapid City since 1993. Howard is a U.S. Air Force veteran and business partner in several rental properties and other ventures in the Rapid City area.