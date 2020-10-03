Howard, Jensen to represent House District 33 in Legislature

Voters in District 33 will have two Republican candidates for the state House of Representatives on the Nov. 3 general election ballot even though both contenders will automatically win the two seats.
Incumbent Taffy Howard and state Senator Phil Jensen had no Democratic challengers file for the two seats. In the June 2 Republican primary, Howard and Jensen were the top two candidates, defeating a challenge by Melanie Torno.
Jensen has served in state government since 2009 by switching between the House and Senate over the past 12 years — something that is allowed under South Dakota's term limits law.
Jensen and state Rep. David Johnson are looking to switch legislative chambers, with Johnson filing to replace Jensen in the Senate and Jensen replacing Johnson in the House.
District 33 encompasses portions of Rapid City north of Interstate 90, far west Rapid City, and the east central Black Hills from Black Hawk to Pactola and Sheridan lakes.
Howard was first elected to the state House in 2016, assuming office in 2017. She has lived in Rapid City since 1993. Howard is a U.S. Air Force veteran and business partner in several rental properties and other ventures in the Rapid City area.
Howard said she is a "patriotic conservative," focusing on limited government, lowering "skyrocketing" property taxes, personal responsibility and quality education. She said she represents South Dakota's "family values, our Second Amendment rights and our rugged independence."
In the 2020 legislative session, Howard served on the joint Appropriations Committee, the House Appropriations Committee, and the Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. She authored four bills, withdrawing two of them before the Legislature adjourned.
The two bills that received a hearing in the House either failed in the House or died in the Senate.
Howard authored HB 1172 which would have required the annual submission of a zero-based budget from certain state departments or budget units. It passed the House 40-28, but died in the Senate without a hearing.
She also authored HJR 5003, which proposed creating a property tax relief trust fund with non-obligated cash being transferred to the fund. The House defeated Howard's bill with a vote of 43-22.
Jensen served in the state House from 2009 to 2012. He then switched legislative bodies to the state Senate in 2013. Jensen moved to Rapid City in 2003 and is a small business owner.
He said he is "South Dakota's most conservative lawmaker," according to a 2014 Journal article, consistently authoring legislation that mirrors his view.
Jensen was the primary Senate sponsor of a 2019 bill mandating the words "In God We Trust" to be enshrined on the walls of public schools in South Dakota. He also authored several bills targeted toward the LGBT community.
During the 2020 legislative session, Jensen sponsored 10 bills and three passed. One failed in the House and three were tabled, while three more were withdrawn.
He successfully passed HB 1056, which authorizes video monitoring of residents in assisted living centers and nursing facilities. Gov. Kristi Noem signed it into law in March.
Jensen also authored a bill that would require the South Dakota members of Congress to make an annual visit to the Legislature. It passed the House but died in the Senate. He withdrew a bill that would have required additional information to be given to a woman who chooses to have an abortion.
One bill that failed would have allowed for a savings account for parents of children who are bullied to support their transfer to another school.
