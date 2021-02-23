Impeachment articles filed against Attorney General Ravnsborg

Mortenson said his decision to file the resolution was the result of months of consideration and advice. He said in a statement that while the charging decision may have been correct, the Attorney General “owes a higher duty” to both the state and its citizens.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“In his actions on the night of September 12, 2020, and following the incident, Attorney General Ravnsborg breached that duty and has lost the confidence of the people of South Dakota. When that happens, I believe the legislature has an obligation to exercise its constitutional authority to remove him from office,” Mortenson wrote in a statement.

“I do not believe Attorney General Ravnsborg belongs in prison, but I know he does not belong in the Office of the Attorney General anymore,” Mortenson wrote.

Article XVI, section 3 of the state Constitution allows the House of Representatives the sole authority to impeach state and judicial officers for “drunkenness, crimes, corrupt conduct, or malfeasance or misdemeanors in office.” Mortenson said this should only be used in “grave circumstances,” which he contended fits the situation.