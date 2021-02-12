Lawmaker announces plan to create state website for public notices

PIERRE | Rep. Jon Hansen asked the House Local Government Committee on Thursday to table a bill he was sponsoring because a law was no longer needed to create a state website for public notices.

Hansen’s bill, HB1120, would have created a searchable website containing agendas and meeting minutes for South Dakota cities, school districts and counties. During a short presentation, Hansen showed the committee how a public notice website works in Utah.

“You can see how simple that is for any citizen of Utah,” he said.

In South Dakota today, according to Hansen, a citizen who wants an agenda or meeting minutes has to go to that entity’s website or the local newspaper to find the information.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty there,” Hansen said, adding that a searchable website is “just good, open, transparent government.”

After he demonstrated the Utah website, Hansen told the committee he had “good news.”

“The (Gov. Kristi Noem) administration has agreed to build the website over the next year,” he said, noting that organizations representing municipalities, school districts and counties have agreed that their members will post agendas and meeting minutes to the new website.