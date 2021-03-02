Lawmaker says infrastructure bill is for Box Elder, not Ellsworth; committee rejects it

“This is Box Elder coming to the state and asking for funds in a situation that no other municipality does. The state doesn’t do this, except going through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources,” Howard said.

The DENR has grant and loan programs that would fit Box Elder’s needs in this case, she said. The city could have submitted applications for grants and loans through the years, but Howard said Box Elder only submitted for a DENR grant on Feb. 19 of this year.

“Basically, they’re a day late and a dollar short and they expect the state to come in and save them. And we’re saying, you need to step back and re-look at how you’re going to solve this issue and work with the DENR. There are other funding sources,” Howard said.

The argument that the B-21 Raider mission coming to the base will have a large influx of people moving to Box Elder also doesn’t hold up for Howard. According to b21eis.com, 4,553 personnel will be leaving the base and 4,860 personnel are coming in for the B-21 bomber mission, which is only a difference of around 300 people.

She said the base and the city have dealt with larger influxes of personnel and their families, and the volume of newcomers will not be unusual.