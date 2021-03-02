Lawmaker says infrastructure bill is for Box Elder, not Ellsworth; committee rejects it

A bill that would appropriate $5.8 million to provide infrastructure supporting Ellsworth Air Force Base was tabled in the Joint Appropriations committee Tuesday morning by a vote of 14-4, effectively killing it.
Rep. Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, motioned to table the bill because she said it has nothing to do with the Air Force Base, rather, it provides infrastructure support to nearby Box Elder.
She clarified that she was a big supporter of the base and that no one should question her loyalty to the military, but she was frustrated by claims that the bill was dealing with Ellsworth.
“This is not an Ellsworth bill, it’s a Box Elder bill,” Howard said.
The bill would appropriate money to the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority to use to improve, upgrade, and expand Box Elder’s sewer infrastructure and capacity.
“For the state to set a precedent and start paying for municipalities’ water systems and wastewater treatment systems, we’re opening up a can of worms that I don’t think we want to open up as far as the state goes,” Howard said.
Ellsworth and Box Elder have separate water systems but share a wastewater treatment plant, Howard said. Both water systems had issues with rainwater infiltration for years, but Ellsworth has since remedied its problems.
“This is Box Elder coming to the state and asking for funds in a situation that no other municipality does. The state doesn’t do this, except going through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources,” Howard said.
The DENR has grant and loan programs that would fit Box Elder’s needs in this case, she said. The city could have submitted applications for grants and loans through the years, but Howard said Box Elder only submitted for a DENR grant on Feb. 19 of this year.
“Basically, they’re a day late and a dollar short and they expect the state to come in and save them. And we’re saying, you need to step back and re-look at how you’re going to solve this issue and work with the DENR. There are other funding sources,” Howard said.
The argument that the B-21 Raider mission coming to the base will have a large influx of people moving to Box Elder also doesn’t hold up for Howard. According to b21eis.com, 4,553 personnel will be leaving the base and 4,860 personnel are coming in for the B-21 bomber mission, which is only a difference of around 300 people.
She said the base and the city have dealt with larger influxes of personnel and their families, and the volume of newcomers will not be unusual.
The real issue, Howard said, is “they just haven’t stayed on top of this problem.”
Sen. David Johnson, R-Rapid City, voted to table the bill. The other Rapid City area lawmakers on Appropriations, Reps. Tina Mullally, R-Rapid City, Mary Fitzgerald, R-Saint Onge, and Liz May, R-Kyle, all voted not to table the bill.