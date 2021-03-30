Lawmakers, advocates disappointed by Noem's executive orders on women's sports

Howard added that Noem’s call for a special session on the topic will likely not have a lot of support unless Noem’s next proposal is something resembling 1217.

“If she tries to do the same thing, she’s not going to get any traction in the House,” Howard said.

Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert, D-Mission, said in the Senate there isn’t an appetite on either side of the aisle to take up a special session on women’s sports. He said he is also extremely frustrated with the governor’s actions.

“She does not have the ability to make law, and that’s what she did. If she was going to do this all along, I don’t know why we wasted an entire day [on Veto Day],” Heinert said. “The irony is all the times she denounced Obama and Biden for using executive orders and then she does the same thing.”

Heinert reiterated that the state High School Activities Association which governs high school athletics in South Dakota has a good policy for transgender inclusion that has been working well. He said there are potential legal challenges to Noem’s orders and is currently working on figuring out how enforceable they are.

“What she said [Monday] is, trans kids are not welcome in South Dakota,” Heinert told the Journal.