Lawmakers, advocates disappointed by Noem's executive orders on women's sports

After the House gaveled out for the last time in the 2021 legislative session on Monday, House Bill 1217 barring transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports was dead after legislators failed to override Gov. Kristi Noem’s style and form veto.
Around an hour later, she turned around and issued two executive orders doing what 1217 set out to do — with one focused on K-12 athletics and the other on collegiate athletics.
Noem also announced plans for a special session in late May or early June with the intent of passing a “better version” of 1217 that will address perceived drafting errors and is able to stand in court.
Though both executive orders prohibit non-biological females from playing on girls’ sports teams based on their birth certificates or an affidavit provided with a student’s initial enrollment, the K-12 order specifies the South Dakota Department “shall” establish a policy consistent with the order while the collegiate order says the Board of Regents “should” take “any and all steps necessary” within state law to implement such a policy.
“This fight is too important to lose,” Noem wrote in an op-ed for the National Review explaining her decisions regarding HB 1217. “We must take on this fight; we just need to be strategic with how we proceed.”
Conservative state legislators who were frustrated with Noem’s rejection of HB 1217 and her subsequent efforts remained dissatisfied with the latest development in the women’s sports saga.
Rep. Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, said the pair of executive orders are “absolutely ridiculous” and that Noem is more interested in empty words than actions. Howard, who was a co-sponsor of the bill, said 1217 was a good bill vetted by attorneys across the nation, and the executive orders are worthless as there is no enforcement mechanism. Howard pointed out that South Dakotans can update their birth certificate to reflect their gender identity, so it is useless to require student athletes to participate in sports according to their birth certificate.
“It’s all a smoke screen to make people think she’s doing something when she’s really not doing anything. I can’t express my frustration enough,” Howard told the Journal.
Howard said that all of Noem’s initiatives thus far have been meaningless, which is why the House rejected her style and form veto of 1217 on Monday. The executive orders are more of the same, she said, and will ultimately do nothing.
“I’m tired of politicians who claim to be conservative with their words but don’t follow through with their actions. The majority of people are conservative in this state. When we elect politicians we expect them to follow through,” Howard said.
Howard added that Noem’s call for a special session on the topic will likely not have a lot of support unless Noem’s next proposal is something resembling 1217.
“If she tries to do the same thing, she’s not going to get any traction in the House,” Howard said.
Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert, D-Mission, said in the Senate there isn’t an appetite on either side of the aisle to take up a special session on women’s sports. He said he is also extremely frustrated with the governor’s actions.
“She does not have the ability to make law, and that’s what she did. If she was going to do this all along, I don’t know why we wasted an entire day [on Veto Day],” Heinert said. “The irony is all the times she denounced Obama and Biden for using executive orders and then she does the same thing.”
Heinert reiterated that the state High School Activities Association which governs high school athletics in South Dakota has a good policy for transgender inclusion that has been working well. He said there are potential legal challenges to Noem’s orders and is currently working on figuring out how enforceable they are.
“What she said [Monday] is, trans kids are not welcome in South Dakota,” Heinert told the Journal.
The High School Activities Association is not tasked with any rules promulgation in Noem’s executive order, rather, the Department of Education is. Dan Swartos, executive director of the SDHSAA, said in a statement the association would be happy to work with the DOE and member schools “as appropriate” on the issue.
Susan Williams, executive director of the Transformation Project Advocacy Network, also said the new executive orders would hurt transgender children as well as all trans South Dakotans. Williams said she didn’t expect the executive orders themselves, but she had a feeling that the death of 1217 would not be the end of the issue as Noem needed to win back her conservative base.
“We know that this isn’t the end for our fight for transgender youth in our state. We will continue our work until every transgender person is afforded the dignity and respect they deserve,” Williams said in a statement. “The amount of energy elected officials and out of state groups have wasted attacking our children this year should never be repeated. Transgender kids in South Dakota are not pawns in national political games. They are children who deserve to live their lives happily.”
This kind of legislation takes a toll on all transgender people in the state, Williams told the Journal. She said the effects are “devastating” – in the last three weeks alone, four families reached out to the advocacy group about an increase in bullying of trans children.
“I relate that to the anti-trans legislation in the Capitol,” Williams said. “It has increased the bullying of trans kids around our state, and it’s absolutely horrible.”
Williams said with the relative success of 1217 as well as the successes of other pieces of anti-trans legislation nationwide, she expects an influx of bills restricting transgender rights to crop up during the next legislative session. For now, the trans community in South Dakota is taking time to heal and recover.
“This morning I laid in bed for five hours comatose, just trying to practice self-care,” Williams said Tuesday afternoon. “We’re going to take some time to reflect and help each other heal from a horrid legislative session, which didn’t even give trans people a chance to breathe – the hits kept on coming.”
Even conservative groups are not fully convinced of Noem's efforts to salvage and re-purpose HB 1217. The Christian group Family Policy Alliance issued a statement telling Noem it is time for her to put her words to action.
"When Governor Noem gutted the legislature's strong bill, she cut out protections for college female athletes, leaving many wondering why athletes that achieve the honor of college-level competition should be stripped of the protections that enabled them to get there in the first place. Her executive orders now recognize collegiate women. But they neglect to give South Dakota's girls and women any real means of enforcing their protections," Vice President of Strategy for Family Policy Alliance Autumn Leva said in a statement. "We hope Governor Noem's reignited compassion for college-level female athletes hints at a willingness to get back to work with South Dakota legislators to pass strong and meaningful protections for all South Dakota girls and women during a special session."
The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota advocacy manager Jett Jonelis said that if Noem had really wanted to protect fairness in women’s sports, she would take action regarding under funding, unequal media coverage, sexist ideology, or coaches’ pay equity.
“Instead, Noem is trying to create a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist, and by doing so, she’s harming some of the most vulnerable people in our state,” Jonelis said in a statement. “Transgender girls and women are often told that they are not girls and women based on inaccurate stereotypes about biology, athleticism and gender. But trans girls are girls and trans women are women – period. This is an attempt to erase transgender people from society.”
The South Dakota ACLU said it is currently weighing all options to make sure that transgender women and girls’ constitutional rights are upheld in the state.
Williams said after they take time to recover, the Transformation Project plans on continuing to educate legislators and the general population on issues that affect transgender people.
“Trans people are your friends, your coworkers, and your family members. Trans people live in South Dakota,” Williams said “We’re going to continue advocating for trans rights in South Dakota and help people understand that trans women are women.”