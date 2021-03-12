Lawmakers approve $5.1B budget with pay raises for government employees, teachers and $5M for new state plane

PIERRE | South Dakota lawmakers put a cap on the state budget Thursday by boosting pay for teachers, state employees and community support providers, as well as sending millions of dollars to infrastructure projects and a college scholarship fund.

In one of their final acts of this year's legislative session, lawmakers passed a $5.1 billion budget that will take effect beginning in July. It included a 2.4% increase in salary funding for “the big three" — the nickname lawmakers have for teachers, state employees and employees of health care programs that depend on government funding.

House Republican leader Kent Peterson said lawmakers recognized they had an opportunity to address what he called a staffing “crisis” for government-funded programs for the elderly and people with disabilities. Employees of those programs currently get paid an average of $13 an hour, according to Rep. Chris Karr, who helped oversee the budget-making process. He said that pay should increase by $2.94 an hour with an additional boost in funding.

Sen. Jean Hunhoff, the Republican who co-chaired the committee that ironed out the budget, said lawmakers were focused on employees this year.

“It’s people that are important to South Dakota,” she said.