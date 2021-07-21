Lawmakers defer action on civics and history letter to higher education

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The letter directly references bills currently pending in Congress, the Civics Learning Act of 2021, the Civics Secures Democracy Act, the Inspire to Serve Act, or the Promoting Programming, Research, Education, and Preservation Civics and Government Act, which all offer grants to support educational programs in civics and history.

The letter of intent does not have the direct force of law, but it reminds its recipients that the Appropriations Committee could use the entities’ cooperation, or lack thereof, to determine how much funding they get in the future.

South Dakota has its own civics and history curriculum initiative, which provided $900,000 in one-time state funds to support educators and provide resources to help students “understand our country, state, and story; equip them with the knowledge and experience necessary to engage as informed citizens; and prepare them to participate in civil discourse on important issues.” The initiative involves pilot program grants, curriculum materials review and development and professional development, and is expected to continue through Fiscal Year 2023.

The state Legislature’s proposed legislation would ban training in and promotion of what the JCA calls “critical social justice” and “cultural Marxism” and claims that the ideologies listed are radical, biased, and factually unproven.