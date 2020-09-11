Lawmakers question Noem's use of $1.25 billion in coronavirus funds

"This is the same process we have followed for federal grant money for decades now," Seidel said. "Since 1919, the legislature has delegated the authority to the governor, on behalf of the state, to allocate these funds... These are not state tax dollars. It's not in the (state's) treasury. This is a federal grant and has nothing to do with that section on appropriation."

So far, the state has expended $114 million of coronavirus relief funds. Howard said Noem's administration has plans for an additional $330 million to $420 million in spending and another $400 million for small business relief.

Russell said that's too much power for Noem to have.

"This is $1.25 billion that one individual (Noem) has been making all the decisions on. That concerns me greatly, and it largely has to do with the constitution that provides that the legislature appropriates money," Russell said. "My concern is that the people at the bottom are going to be left out of the equation if we let one individual make all the determinations as to $1.25 billion."

Noem's Communications Director Ian Fury told the Journal on Friday that legislators have been involved in the process throughout, and the governor is taking the feedback into consideration when making decisions.