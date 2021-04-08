Lawmakers say they won't address trans sports legislation in special session

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As the session ended last month, key Republican lawmakers were left sparring with Noem, resulting in the demise of two high-profile bills. One bill would have banned transgender girls and women from participating in sports leagues that align with their gender identity; while the other would have delayed a voter-passed law to legalize medical marijuana.

Facing criticism from social conservatives for scuttling the transgender sports bill, Noem issued an executive order to push school boards and the high school activities association to change its policy of evaluating applications from transgender athletes on a case-by-case basis. She had described the orders as “temporary” until she called a special session in May or June, but said this week they could stay in place if the Legislature doesn't address a ban.

“I can call a session, but it's really up to the Speaker of the House, Spencer Gosch, if he thinks it's important enough to have a discussion or if they would like to ... move forward and keep the executive orders in place," the governor said in an interview with Dakota Radio Group this week.