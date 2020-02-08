Lawmakers to address gender-change, budget, hemp in coming week

PIERRE | The South Dakota Legislature will address several closely-watched issues this week, starting with a ban on gender-change treatments for children under 16.

Gender-change treatment bill

A Senate committee is scheduled to consider the bill that would make it illegal for physicians to administer puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgeries to children under 16 who want to change their gender. The bill passed the House in January, but its sponsor said it will be more difficult to convince the Senate to approve the proposal.

LGBT groups are planning to protest at the Capitol on Monday morning during the committee meeting. They say the bill targets transgender children.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Updated budget projections

The Legislature will receive updated information on how much money they can expect in the state budget. Lawmakers have said they want to find a way to fund pay increases for teachers, state employees and service providers.

Gov. Kristi Noem has told lawmakers she wants them to figure out the pay increases. But the budget is tight. The state will lose about $20 million in revenue after a tax on internet service expires.

Industrial hemp