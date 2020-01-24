Leaders won’t predict fate of gender bill

PIERRE | On Friday, legislative leaders from both parties wouldn’t predict the fate of HB1057, a bill that would criminalized some medical treatments for minors under 16. On Wednesday the bill passed through the House State Affairs Committee on an 8-5 vote.

The bill prohibits gender-altering surgeries for minors as well as the prescription of puberty blocking drugs.

“It’s going to be close,” said House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, R-Platte, of the bill’s chances. Qualm is also the chairman of the House State Affairs Committee that approved the bill. “I don’t honestly know where it’s going to turn out.”

House Minority Leader Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls wouldn’t predict defeat for the bill, but that’s what he wants.

“I sure hope we can stop this,” Smith said. “There are a lot of people counting on us.”

Party leaders took different approaches to the threat of lawsuits that may be filed if HB1057 passes through the Legislature and is signed by the governor.