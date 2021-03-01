Legislation rolls back green standards for state buildings

PIERRE | Lawmakers hope that in the future the state can construct green buildings that don’t cost as much green. Monday afternoon the House passed SB134, a bill that rolls back the green building standards for state buildings.

SB134 would no longer hold the state up to the Silver standard set by the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design rating system.

Rep. Hugh Bartels, R-Watertown, said facility managers for the Board of Regents asked for the legislation because they thought they were spending too much money trying to achieve the LEED Silver standard.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The LEED certification process is based on a point system with some projects adding features to buildings in order to achieve enough points for a Silver rating.

Rep. Tim Reed, R-Brookings, said he was familiar with the process from his time as a fundraiser for South Dakota State University. The buildings will still be energy efficient, Reed said.

“It still goes through the process of being certified,” Reed said. “Those high-cost points, you don’t have to do them.”

The bill was endorsed by the House on a vote of 63-6. Having already passed through the Senate, it now goes to the governor for her signature.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0