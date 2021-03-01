 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legislation rolls back green standards for state buildings
alert top story

Legislation rolls back green standards for state buildings

{{featured_button_text}}
State Capitol House

The South Dakota House of Representatives

PIERRE | Lawmakers hope that in the future the state can construct green buildings that don’t cost as much green. Monday afternoon the House passed SB134, a bill that rolls back the green building standards for state buildings.

SB134 would no longer hold the state up to the Silver standard set by the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design rating system.

Rep. Hugh Bartels, R-Watertown, said facility managers for the Board of Regents asked for the legislation because they thought they were spending too much money trying to achieve the LEED Silver standard.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The LEED certification process is based on a point system with some projects adding features to buildings in order to achieve enough points for a Silver rating.

Rep. Tim Reed, R-Brookings, said he was familiar with the process from his time as a fundraiser for South Dakota State University. The buildings will still be energy efficient, Reed said.

“It still goes through the process of being certified,” Reed said. “Those high-cost points, you don’t have to do them.”

The bill was endorsed by the House on a vote of 63-6. Having already passed through the Senate, it now goes to the governor for her signature.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Deal reached to get Calif. kids back in classrooms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News