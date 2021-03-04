Legislative leaders weigh in on marijuana bills

He explained that under HB 1100 and before legalization takes effect, even with patient protections in place, a medical marijuana patient can still be arrested for possession of marijuana.

“You can still be arrested, which is possibly a 12-hour process, and especially if you’re poor, could be even longer. They could maybe possibly impound your car, now you have to pay for a towing bill to get your car out, and you are a cancer patient, and now you’ve sat for 12 hours in jail. That’s the best we can do as a state? I don’t think that’s the best we can do. We can do better,” Heinert said.

Heinert also pointed out that the opposing testimony for each marijuana-related bill has all come from the Governor’s office. Governor Kristi Noem has made it clear many times that she does not support legalizing marijuana, often saying “no one ever got smarter from smoking pot.”

Republican leadership maintained that the delay in implementing IM 26 was to make sure the program is done correctly.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}