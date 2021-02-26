Legislators decline to comment on Ravnsborg's impeachment

Five Rapid City-area members of the House of Representatives are not willing to discuss their views on the pending impeachment hearing for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg after a judge issued a gag order on disclosing information related to the criminal investigation.
Ravnsborg is facing impeachment proceedings in the House beginning Wednesday after he hit and killed Joseph Boever with his car outside of Highmore in September. The attorney general was charged with three misdemeanors last week.
Judge John Brown issued a gag order Thursday, directing the Department of Public Safety, law enforcement, members of state government and Gov. Kristi Noem to cease releasing information regarding Ravnsborg's criminal investigation, including any interviews.
The Journal called 10 Rapid City-area members of the House of Representatives seeking comment on Ravnsborg's impeachment proceedings, or if they think the attorney general should heed Noem's call for him to resign. Five representatives, Tim Goodwin, Becky Drury, Mike Derby, Phil Jensen and Jess Olson, told the Journal they have no comment. The other five representatives, Trish Ladner, Chris Johnson, Taffy Howard, Tina Mulally and Tony Randolph did not return phone calls.
Goodwin, who serves as the Republican majority whip in the House, said it is his belief that Brown's gag order applies to media interviews about Ravnsborg's impeachment proceedings as well, not just the criminal investigation.
Olson said she had conversations with fellow lawmakers about the gag order, and it is the general consensus that lawmakers should not discuss the impeachment with the media.
"I don't know that it has to be interpreted as conservatively as we have been told to interpret it, but from some of the conversations we've had there, it was that we should just refrain from commenting to be more fair," Olson said. "I don't know that it doesn't pinch on our First Amendment rights. I'm sure that people could give their opinion, but I won't be giving my opinion out of an abundance of caution."
Drury, Derby and Jensen all said they have no comment.
