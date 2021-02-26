Legislators decline to comment on Ravnsborg's impeachment

Goodwin, who serves as the Republican majority whip in the House, said it is his belief that Brown's gag order applies to media interviews about Ravnsborg's impeachment proceedings as well, not just the criminal investigation.

Olson said she had conversations with fellow lawmakers about the gag order, and it is the general consensus that lawmakers should not discuss the impeachment with the media.

"I don't know that it has to be interpreted as conservatively as we have been told to interpret it, but from some of the conversations we've had there, it was that we should just refrain from commenting to be more fair," Olson said. "I don't know that it doesn't pinch on our First Amendment rights. I'm sure that people could give their opinion, but I won't be giving my opinion out of an abundance of caution."