Legislature attorney: South Dakota lawmakers mistreat, politicize nonpartisan staff

"We simply answer the questions that we are asked and you punish us when we answer them in a way that you don't like," he said.

LRC staff has an award they pass around to whoever was thrown under the bus, publicly criticized or publicly diminished by a legislator that day as a way to add humor to what is a "really devastating experience," he said.

"You cannot criticize one of your staff in public without it damaging all of your staff, Cummings said. "You cannot diminish one of your staff in public without it diminishing all of your staff. You cannot overlook or disregard the work of your staff without it diminishing the entire staff and their work. They work very hard for you."

Cummings warned the Executive Board that they will lose more LRC staff if the attitude toward the staff doesn't change.

Legislators on the Executive Board thanked Cummings for his honesty and apologized to Cummings for how he was treated.

"It's a huge loss for the South Dakota Legislature and for the people of South Dakota and individual legislators who relied on your expertise and your wisdom and knowledge in a broad array of areas," said Rep. Sue Peterson, R-Sioux Falls.