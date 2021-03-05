Liberty Center, Box Elder infrastructure funding bills may be resurrected

Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson has said that the Department of Defense expedited its timeline for the base expansion of three years, meaning construction would begin this year and continue for the next three.

Jeff Hollinshead, Box Elder city council president, said Friday the city has pursued and will continue to pursue every avenue to prepare for the B-21 mission.

“There’s not a stone unturned by the city,” he said. “This is a need, not a want. There are plenty of wants out there...but this is a need for Ellsworth Air Force Base.”

Hollinshead said the city doesn’t consider possible money from the state as a bailout and that Box Elder is the only town in the state that has the burden of supporting infrastructure and housing, schooling and employment for families in the Air Force.

Castleberry said the city and South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority have held numerous detailed briefings on both the Liberty Center and the infrastructure bill since spring 2020.

“I personally find it very concerning that any legislators locally would not have attended a single one of those meetings and present alternate data with no credible sourcing not only at the capitol but at home as well,” she said.

