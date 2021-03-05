Liberty Center, Box Elder infrastructure funding bills may be resurrected

Box Elder city officials still hope funding for the Liberty Center and infrastructure support for the Ellsworth Air Force Base B-21 Raider expansion will be approved by Legislature after previous legislative defeats.
Sen. Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City, said the final details for revised legislation are moving into place, but House Bill 1166 may see two sections that include appropriations for the $5.8 million to the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority for sewer infrastructure in Box Elder and the $3.2 million for the Liberty Center.
“We felt that both of these were worthwhile projects to benefit the state of South Dakota and it’s worth fighting for,” she said Friday. “This will give us the ability to have a joint discussion between both chambers on the importance of these two bills.”
House Bill 1019, which contained the Liberty Center Wellness Facility appropriation, was deferred to the 41st legislative day by a 7-2 vote Feb. 23. It's an action that typically kills legislation
Senate Bill 151, the bill that contained the funds to support the Ellsworth Air Force Base B-21 Raider mission expansion, was tabled at the Joint Appropriations committee March 2 by a 14-4 vote.
Rep. Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, motioned to table the infrastructure bill saying it had nothing to do with the Air Force Base but instead provided infrastructure to support only Box Elder, a city of 10,000 that expects more airmen and their families to move there in the next three to five years.
Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson has said that the Department of Defense expedited its timeline for the base expansion of three years, meaning construction would begin this year and continue for the next three.
Jeff Hollinshead, Box Elder city council president, said Friday the city has pursued and will continue to pursue every avenue to prepare for the B-21 mission.
“There’s not a stone unturned by the city,” he said. “This is a need, not a want. There are plenty of wants out there...but this is a need for Ellsworth Air Force Base.”
Hollinshead said the city doesn’t consider possible money from the state as a bailout and that Box Elder is the only town in the state that has the burden of supporting infrastructure and housing, schooling and employment for families in the Air Force.
Castleberry said the city and South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority have held numerous detailed briefings on both the Liberty Center and the infrastructure bill since spring 2020.
“I personally find it very concerning that any legislators locally would not have attended a single one of those meetings and present alternate data with no credible sourcing not only at the capitol but at home as well,” she said.
