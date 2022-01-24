Lisa Gennaro announces bid for District 30 House seat

Lisa Gennaro, a Republican from Keystone, has announced her intention to run for the District 30 seat in the state House of Representatives.

Gennaro owns a home health agency and is a lobbyist for Concerned Women for America — a conservative, evangelical organization whose core issues are "defense of family, education, religious liberty, national sovereignty and more," she said in her announcement.

She is also the co-chair of public awareness for the West River Sex Trafficking Task Force. Gennaro said she and her husband have been foster parents for teenage girls, a foreign exchange student host family, and are former youth leaders in their church.

Gennaro said she has "seen what is happening to our nation and our freedoms," which is why she decided to run for office.

"As a representative, I will strive for integrity, moral values, and remember what it took for this country to be free. Having people on city council, school boards, sheriff departments, and state offices will make a difference on how we keep our freedoms," Gennaro said the statement.

"People are moving to South Dakota because of our values. We don’t allow lawlessness, we help our neighbors and take care of our elderly. I grew up with these freedoms, and some people are trying to slowly take those away."

South Dakota's primary election is scheduled for June 7.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0