Meade County shooting range funding bill fails in state House

South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks will have to look elsewhere for funding to build a proposed 175-bay shooting range in Meade County after the House of Representatives was unable to reach a two-thirds majority vote on Monday to appropriate state funds for the range.

SB 175 was seeking $2.5 million from the state's general fund and a $2.5 million authorization for GF&P to use "other funds" to build the range on 400 acres of Meade County ranch land along Elk Vale Road, approximately 10 miles north of Rapid City.

The proposed shooting range would include a long-range bay, an advanced range for competitive shooting and law enforcement training, and a hunter education building. Law enforcement and competition organizations would pay for use of those facilities. The general public would be able to access the shooting ranges with no admission charge.

The original funding bill, HB 1049, was killed by a House committee on Jan. 25 but was resurrected in the Senate as SB 175. After finding support in the Senate, SB 175 later moved to the House Appropriations Committee, where it was killed last week.

However, Rep. Roger Chase, R-Huron, saved the bill again on Thursday by using a legislative tactic known as a smoke out. The smoked-out bill was heard before the full House of Representatives on Monday.

House supporters said West River residents need a safe and secure shooting range and that the proposed location would provide a world-class destination for shooting sports.

"The expected results and benefits will be to provide safe outdoor and indoor shooting facilities. To the public users, the range will include recreational shooters, hunters and other individuals and groups — and especially young people," Chase said Monday. "This is a great opportunity for the state of South Dakota to build something that's state-of-the-art for everybody to use. And especially in western South Dakota, folks, I think this could be something that turns into a tourist destination for not only our state but for people that are coming across the state of South Dakota."

Opponents in the House said the personal property rights of area ranchers were being ignored and that GF&P testified that it would still build the range with or without taxpayer funding. Concerns were also raised because of the nature of the way the bill was handled through the legislative session.

Rep. Dean Wink, R-Howes, represents District 29, which is where the proposed shooting range would be located. He named four concerns — the lack of infrastructure support in Meade County for the range, state government competing against private enterprise, the location of the range being near a Bible camp, and private property rights of area landowners.

"I believe each of these reasons on their own merits separately would be enough to press the red button," Wink said Monday.

Rep. Rhonda Milstead, R-Hartford, voiced concern on overburdening volunteer fire departments in the remote location of the range and the length of time it would take for a Meade County sheriff's deputy to arrive at the scene in the event of an emergency.

Rep. Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, said she opposed the bill not because she is against the Second Amendment rights of South Dakotans, but because GF&P said they were going to build the shooting range anyway — with or without taxpayer funding.

"So we're having a great debate over the shooting range but sadly the reality is, none of us have any say over that. It's a done deal, and they're breaking ground in a couple of months," Howard said. "We're not debating the shooting range. We're just debating the money... The fact is that there are other options for the $2.5 million in general funds here."

Following approximately 45 minutes of debate on the floor Monday, the House voted 39-30 on the funding bill. Although it received a simple majority vote, the measure failed to garner the two-thirds majority vote needed to pass.

Rep. Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City, attempted to force the House to reconsider the bill. His effort did not receive enough support to resurrect the bill one final time.

Last week, the GF&P Commission voted to proceed with the purchase of the 400-acres, signifying the shooting range will proceed without the state funding. In testimony, GF&P Secretary Kevin Robling told the House Appropriations Committee on Thursday that without the general fund dollars, GF&P will continue to build the range, but it will take longer to complete.

"So, we would have to take a step back and say, 'Hey, what is the first phase and build it in phases.' Potentially, that would be the case," Robling said. "It really does come down to the range would not look the same. I mean, there would be components of the range, likely that whole north end of the law enforcement bay... those things likely could not occur, and we would still have a lot of money to raise."

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.