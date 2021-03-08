Medical marijuana bill passes Senate with patient protections

The Senate amended House Bill 1100 that implements a medical marijuana program which decriminalizes possession for medical marijuana users and ingestion of small amounts of pot by a vote of 29-6 on Monday.

A third amendment was introduced by Sen. Jim Bolin, R-Canton, that would have restored HB 1100 to its original text, before a patient protections clause was added to the bill in Senate Health and Human Services. It failed.

Sen. Blake Curd, R-Sioux Falls, proposed Amendment N, which he described as a compromise between proponents of Initiated Measure 26, which legalized medicinal marijuana in the state and those who want to give the state Health Department more time to promulgate rules and regulations.

One provision of the amendment reinforces the patient protection clause added to HB 1100 in the Senate Health and Human Services committee last week, but it limits the amount of marijuana that can be protected to one ounce.

“It doesn’t mean that you’re presumed to have it legally, but it does allow you to insert that as a reasonable affirmative defense,” Curd said.

Curd said the amendment also clarifies that people cannot smoke marijuana in public, as well as removes possession of marijuana by ingestion from criminal statute.